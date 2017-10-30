Dr. Patricia L. Capone Tamagini, 78

WILMINGTON — Dr. Patricia Louise Capone Tamagini, 78, passed away Thursday, October 26, 2017, following a 10-year battle with metastatic lung cancer. She passed away peacefully at 3 p.m., surrounded by her family.

She was born January 11, 1939, in Wakefield. She was the daughter of the late Florence Marie Capone and Louis Capone, and sister to the late Paula Marie Capone.

She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother who cherished her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Attorney James Earl Tamagini Sr., and her children: James Earl Tamagini Jr., Lisa-Anne Tamagini, Lora Tamagini and Patricia Tamagini-Dayhoff. She is also survived by her four grandchildren: Kyera Evalyn Tamagini, Anthony James Tamagini, Richard James Sanchez, and Michael Joseph Sanchez, as well as her in-laws Richard Sanchez, Douglas Dayhoff and Lisa Reynolds.

Dr. Tamagini grew up in Wakefield and graduated from Our Lady of Nazareth Academy in 1956. She went on to receive bachelor of Music Education and Vocal Performance, a master’s of Operatic and Vocal Performance, a master’s of Music Education and Supervision, as we as, a master’s of Opera and Vocal Performance from New England Conservatory of Music. She also received a doctor of Musical Arts from Boston University and a Ph.D in Educational Administration form LaSalle University.

Additionally, she earned an advanced certification in Theology from Catholic University, a certificate in Opera and Choral Conducting from the Tanglewood Music Festival, advanced certificate in Drama from Emerson College, and an advanced catechetical certification from the Archdiocese of Boston.

For many years Dr. Tamagini worked as a professional opera singer singing for the New England Opera Theater under Boris Goldovsky, Mozart Opera festival, Puccini Opera Festival, Boston Opera under Sarah Caldwell, Montreal Opera Company, and has recorded with RCA Records and the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

After having four children Dr. Tamagini went on to pursue a teaching career starting in Malden Public Schools. She then became the director of Choral Music at Medford High School, master teacher at Bel-canto Vocal Arts Studio, and a graduate student mentor at Lesley University, University of Lowell Music School, and New England Conservatory of Music.

In 1980, she returned to her alma mater, Our Lady of Nazareth Academy in Wakefield, eventually becoming the chairperson of the Department of Fine and Performing Arts until the school’s closing in 2009.

After Our Lady of Nazareth Academy closed, a group of parents, community members, and Dr. Tamagini opened the new Nazareth Academy, an all-girls high school in Wakefield. Dr. Tamagini served as the director of school from 2009-2011.

In addition to singing and teaching, Dr. Tamagini has been a tour consultant for E.F. Tours and World Cultural Tours, leading concert tours throughout North America and Europe. She steered European concert tours with choirs from Our Lady of Nazareth Academy in 1996, 1999, 2008, and Nazareth Academy in 2011, where her choirs gave concerts throughout Italy including private audiences with Pope John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican.

Dr. Tamagini also received numerous professional honors including, Massachusetts Music Educator 45 Year Service Award, Massachusetts Drama Guild Service Award, Opera Singers of America Outstanding Performer Award, Archdiocese of Boston Service and Commitment to Ministry Award, Town of Wakefield Board of Selectman Outstanding Teacher Award, Official Citation of Recognition from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts State Senate, Recognition from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts House of Representatives for Outstanding Service to Education, and the Christa Corrigan McAuliffe Outstanding Teacher Award.

Additionally, Dr. Tamagini has been published and featured in numerous publications including, American Music Teacher, Music Editor’s Journal, Catholic Educator, Opera News, Eastman School of Music Journal, Westminster Choir Journal, and the Music and Fine Arts Administrator and Chorale Conductors of America.

In 2007 Dr. Tamagini was diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer. Dr. Tamagini had a lobectomy, and decided to be part of experimental research through the Thoracic Cancer Center at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. Her oncology team, led by Dr. Rebecca Heist, managed her cancer through diligent screenings, and experimental and approved chemotherapy treatments that proved life-saving for a decade.

Over the past several months Dr. Tamagini’s body stopped responding to treatment, and she agreed after passing on to allow her organs and tissue to be studied, so as to help the cancer research team further understand why her cancer rapidly metastasized. The researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital have voiced their appreciation as researching Dr. Tamagini’s organs and tissues will provide them with invaluable information that will possibly save others’ lives. Before her passing, when making this important decision Dr. Tamagini said, “I believe God is using me as his instrument to help others.”

Relatives and friends are invited to honor and celebrate Patricia’s life at her wake on All Saints Day, Wednesday, November 1, at Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Route 62), Wilmington from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Her funeral is on All Souls Day, Thursday, November 2, at Saint Agnes Church, 186 Woburn St., Reading, at 10:30 a.m. Intermet to follow at Saint Patrick’s Cemetery in Stoneham.