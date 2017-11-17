Early holiday deadlines

Nov 17, 2017 by jkeating624

Published in the November 16, 2017 edition

Because of the Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 23, we need to move our deadlines ahead for both editorial and advertising copy.

• The deadline to submit photographs, press releases and Letters to the Editor will be Friday, Nov. 17, at noon

• The deadline to submit advertisements is also Friday, Nov. 17 noon.

The Transcript will be publishing one day early next week and will include pre-game coverage of the 59th annual Thanksgiving Day football game between the Hornets and the Lynnfield Pioneer. The Transcript will be available in stores and mailed to our subscribers on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

We wish everyone a great Thanksgiving.