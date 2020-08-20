Early Voting begins Saturday

Published August 20, 2020

NORTH READING — Town Clerk Barbara Stats reminds voters that Early Voting for the September 1 State Primary will begin this Saturday, August 22 and continue every day through Friday, August 28.

The hours for each day will be as follows:

Saturday, August 22 and Sunday, August 23: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Monday, August 24 – Thursday, August 27: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, August 28: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

In order to exercise proper distancing protocols, Early Voting will take place in the Town Hall gym, 235 North St., for this primary. Entry to the Town Hall will only be through the main front doors closest to the gym, which is to the immediate left once inside the lobby.

Since the Town Hall is still closed to the public (except by appointment), all other doors of the Town Hall will remain closed. Once inside the front doors, voters will be required to go directly into the gym where they will check in and receive a ballot and an envelope for sealing their ballot.

Voters may bring a black or blue pen to mark their ballot or use a disposable pencil available at the check-in area. The sealed envelope containing the ballot must be signed by the voter, or the ballot cannot be processed.

Electronic poll pads will once again be used for check in; a driver’s license will expedite the process but is not required as the voter may simply state his or her name and verify their address.

Inactive voters will still be required to provide ID and sign an Affidavit of Current and Continuance Residency. Voters registered as Democrat, Republican, Libertarian and Green-Rainbow will only receive their party’s ballot; Unenrolled voters should be prepared ahead of arrival by knowing which party ballot they would like – they will automatically revert back to Unenrolled status following the State Primary.

Voters are required to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth, and to exercise proper distancing while waiting to enter the Town Hall or the gym, as well as during voting and exiting. Medically exempt unmasked voters will be directed to a separate voting booth.

Voting booths will also be limited and spaced to accommodate distancing. After marking the ballot, the voter will seal it in the envelope provided at the check-in and sign the envelope where indicated. In order to maintain distancing, voters must exit from the back door of the gym after leaving their signed and sealed ballot envelope with the check-out clerk.

“Anyone who is ill, has a fever, unexplained cough, chills, sore throat, muscle pain, shortness of breath or new loss of taste or smell should stay home. Please do not put others at risk if you have any such symptoms,” stated Stats.

“We appreciate your understanding and anticipated compliance with these procedures in order to provide a safe voting environment for everyone,” she added.

Additional information regarding the State Primary, including sample ballots, can be found on the town’s website at: www.northreadingma.gov/town-clerk.