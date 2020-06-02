Economic Development Council tabled again

Jun 2, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the May 2, 2020 edition.

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — Even as local businesses struggle to survive the COVID-19 shutdown, the Town Council has not been able to come to agreement on the creation of an Economic Development Council or decide what form such a panel should take.

The topic of an Economic Development Council has been on the agenda for three consecutive Town Council meetings and has been tabled at the last two after some discussion.

At the May 11 Town Council meeting, then-Chairman Edward Dombroski outlined his vision of what an Economic Development Council would look like. He suggested that short-term goals could include helping local businesses and non-profit organizations navigate the current challenges presented by the COVID-19 shutdown and assist them to prepare for re-opening.

Dombroski’s proposal also identified some longer term goals for an Economic Development Council, including fostering expansion and growth opportunities for existing businesses and organizations, developing strategies to attract new businesses, developing marketing and promotional initiatives for Wakefield as a more business-friendly community and a regional commerce destination, and looking at ways that infrastructure, zoning, bylaws, taxation, etc., can be used to enhance business opportunities.

Dombroski observed at last Thursday’s meeting that some councilors had said at the May 11 meeting that they wanted further input on the proposal. But he said that the only councilor he heard from was Jonathan Chines.

Dombroski also said that he was not sure why some members wanted to wait until after Town Meeting to deal with the matter of an Economic Development Council. He argued that recruitment of members would take time and would be a real benefit to local businesses.

Chines said that there were still areas of the proposal to think about, including the structure and charge of an Economic Development Council. He also felt that staffing support would be an important element, which was why he wanted to wait until after an Economic Development Director is hired, assuming the position is funded at Town Meeting.

Chines made a motion at last Thursday’s meeting to once again table Dombroski’s proposal for more discussion and tweaking.

Chairman Ann Santos suggested that perhaps a smaller group of councilors could continue the discussions.

Dombroski reiterated that when he initially raised the issue in April, he got no response. Then, after the matter was tabled at the May 11 meeting because other councilors wanted to be involved, he only got feedback from Chines one day before last week’s meeting.

He expressed concern about further delays when the business community really needs help. He wondered if there was really a need to further flesh out the idea.

“At some point, we need to take action,” he said.

Santos said that if the matter were tabled again, it would be incumbent upon members to articulate their concerns with the proposal.

Councilor Paul DiNocco said that he has been promoting economic development for his entire term as a member of the board. He said that he has been talking about hiring an Economic Development director for over a year.

“I think the cart has moved before the horse,” DiNocco said. He said that he did not want any action on an Economic Development Council until after Town Meeting, to see if the Economic Development Director position is funded. Then, he argued, once the position is filled, that person should have a key role in creating an Economic Development Council.

“You don’t form an Economic Development Council first,” he insisted.

He maintained that no community that abuts Wakefield has had an Economic Development Council for more than a few months. However, he cited a number of communities that have Economic Development Directors.

If the matter were to be tabled again, Dombroski asked Santos to appoint a couple of members to collaborate and bring it back at the next meeting.

Ultimately the matter was tabled by a vote of 6-1, with DiNocco opposed.