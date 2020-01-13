Edith F. Previdi, 77

Jan 13, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the January 13, 2020 edition.

STONEHAM — Edith F. (Hayden) “Edie” Previdi, 77, of Stoneham, formerly of Somerville, January 10, 2020.

She is the beloved wife of William Previdi. Edie is the devoted mother of William J. Previdi and his partner Jerry Hernandez, Lisa Sowyrda and her husband Scott and Wayne H. Previdi. The cherished grandmother of Jake, Ava and Cole; she is the dear sister of Richard Hayden and his wife Joan and James Hayden and his wife Carol and the loving daughter of the late Mary (Donovan) Hayden. Edie is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Edie loved raising her children and celebrating their birthdays and organizing backyard plays. After her children were grown, she went on to have a very successful career in real estate sales. She was always very compassionate and giving to those who were in need of kindness, support and encouragement.

Edie was an active and highly respected member of her community in Stoneham. She led many projects to improve the town, from flowers to festivals in the square. From fighting courageously against misdeeds in town governance to beautification of Main St. she was a force to be reckoned with. Her sincere belief in what was right and just was her true strength that led her to write numerous letters to the editor and to crusade for causes that she believed in. In addition to serving as a loving and caring role model for her children and grandchildren, she leaves this world a better place because she lived in it.

Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28), Stoneham Thursday, January 16 at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass celebrating Edith’s Eternal Life in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St. Stoneham at 10 a.m. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Edith’s family on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. in the funeral home. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Interment Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham.

Arrangements by the Barile Family Funeral Home. For directions or to send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome.