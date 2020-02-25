Edward F. Bird, 82

Feb 25, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 25, 2020 edition.

BELMONT, N.H. — Edward F. Bird, 82, of Belmont, N.H. passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 16, 2020 after battling health issues associated with congestive heart failure.

Ed was an engineer at the Cog Railway, a math teacher, coach, and police officer, but spent most of his professional career as Vice President of insurance companies such as Liberty Mutual and AIG.

He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Gail (McKee) Bird, and his brother, Dr. Harry Bird. Ed leaves his sons and their spouses, who were just as much his children, Greg (Beth St. Laurent Bird) and Chris (Tracy Hovey Bird), as well as his loving dog, Rocki. He took extreme pride in his grandchildren, Megan Bird Rouser (Beonville Rouser), Brendan Bird (Shannon Martin) and Brianna Bird (Frank Castros) and had a deep love for his great-grandchildren, Audrey, Raelyn, Amiyah and Makenzie Rouser.

Ed was known for his homemade chili and his notorious ginger cookies that friends and family requested every holiday and every Super Bowl. He enjoyed “Sunday Funday” every football weekend with friends and family to cheer on the Patriots and spent many weekends with the family outside on the deck with a drink in one hand and a cigar in the other hand while listening to the Red Sox on the radio.

His family meant more to him than anything else in the world. In the final note that he left for the family, he wrote “I wish I could have stayed longer to continue enjoying the best family ever!” Whether he was known as Dad, Gramps, Grampa or Grampa Bird, anyone who knew Ed knew that he was the greatest spouse, father, grandfather and great-grandfather a family could ask for. He was a best friend and was respected and loved deeply. In general, he was just a great guy. The outpouring of admiration and love for him conveyed over the past week has been heartwarming. We will miss all of the fun, jokes, laughs and happy times that we shared (and there were many).

A Celebration of Life will be held sometime this summer and his and Gail’s ashes will be spread up in the White Mountains, where he and Gail met. In lieu of flowers or memorial donations, please perform random acts of kindness in his honor. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of N.H., Boscawen. To view Edward’s online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.