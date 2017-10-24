Edward L. Fitzemeyer, 90

Oct 24, 2017

READING — Edward L. Fitzemeyer, 90, passed away at the Sawtelle Hospice House in Reading on October 21, 2017. He was born in Revere on January 30, 1927 to the late George and Louise (Burridge) Fitzemeyer. He was raised in Revere, graduated from Revere High School and attended Tufts University.

Edward served his country with pride in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Mr. Fitzemeyer lived in Melrose for over 40 years, Newport Richie, Florida for many years, and Haverhill, for several years.

Ed was a mechanical engineer and started his own company in 1960, named Fitzemeyer & Tocci located in Melrose and currently of Woburn. He retired in 1995 and passed the business onto his son Ted. He was also an associate dean of architecture at Harvard University for a year. Mr. Fitzemeyer was a longtime member of Incarnation Church in Melrose and a current member of Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Wakefield and a member of the Knights of Columbus in Revere.

He loved to travel across the United States and Europe, enjoyed music, whistling, and had beautiful gardens at his homes. Ed loved spending time at his summer home on Crystal Lake in Gilmanton Iron Works in New Hampshire since 1970. He had a wonderful sense of humor and above all loved spending time with his family.

Ed was the husband of the late Claire R. (Smith) Fitzemeyer. Father of Lisa Paone and her husband Jack of Wakefield, Cheryl Schluntz and her husband Peter of Maine and Ted Fitzemeyer and his wife Sandra of Melrose. Brother of Louis, Carol, Karen, George and the late Georgine, Arlene, Joan, Kenneth and James. Also survived by 15 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, his loving companion Ruth Rheame and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose on Tuesday, October 24 from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Blessed Sacrament, 1155 Main St. Wakefield at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gately fh.com.