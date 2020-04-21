Elaine H. McNally, 82

Apr 21, 2020

Published in the April 21, 2020 edition.

STONEHAM — Elaine Helen McNally, 82, of Stoneham passed away on April 19, 2020 at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

She was born in Melrose on March 22, 1938, the youngest daughter of the late John Henry McNally and Agnes Helen (Burke) McNally.

Elaine was predeceased by her three sisters and brothers-in-law, Eleanor Mary Murphy and her husband Ralph James Murphy, Rita Elizabeth Manning and her husband Robert William Manning, and Marion Louise Nutt and her husband Niven R. Nutt Jr.

She lived in Melrose most of her life and most recently lived in Wakefield and Stoneham. She attended school in Melrose and graduated in 1957. Following graduation, she worked at New England Life Insurance Company in Boston for more than 30 years. Elaine was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Melrose and St. Joseph’s Parish in Wakefield. She was an enthusiastic member of the church choir and also served as a eucharistic minister for many years.

Elaine, affectionately known to her family and friends as Tootie, enjoyed life. She was always smiling and had a kind word for everyone. She was an avid sports fan who loved the Red Sox, Celtics, and Bruins and never missed a chance to attend a game at Fenway or the Garden. She loved to travel and even made the trip to Cooperstown, New York to see her beloved Boston Red Sox players inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. She also enjoyed cooking, something she learned from her mother, Helen. Every Thanksgiving, the Vine Street home was full of family and friends, good food, laughter, and love.

Elaine loved her family. She is survived by 15 nieces and nephews and their families: William Murphy of Maryland, Sheila Zloczover of Florida, Nicholas Murphy of Florida, Thomas Murphy of Massachusetts, Susan Borden of Rhode Island, Stephen Manning of Connecticut, Joan Rand of Connecticut, Paul Manning of California, Julie Byrne of Connecticut, Jean Lynch of Massachusetts, Robert Nutt of the Bahamas, Susan Donald of the Bahamas, John Nutt of the Bahamas, Michael Nutt of Georgia, and Julie Martin of Florida. She was predeceased by her nephew, Brian Nutt of the Bahamas. She is also survived by many grandnieces, grandnephews, and friends who will all sadly miss her.

Elaine’s family wishes to thank her compassionate caregivers at Bear Hill Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Stoneham and at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital in Melrose. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the coming months.

Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.