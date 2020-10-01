Eleanor S. Warren, 79

Oct 1, 2020 by jkeating624

Published October 2, 2020

ABINGTON — Eleanor S. (Gawronski) Warren, 79, lifelong resident of East Bridgewater, died on Sept. 21, 2020.

She was the only daughter of the late Jennie Tuzik and Michael Gawronski.

Eleanor grew up in Abington, where she graduated as valedictorian of her class from Abington High School. She continued her education at Fisher Junior College. After her education, she worked for GTE as an Executive Secretary until her retirement. In 1983, she met David G. Warren, president of Melrose Co-operative Bank. Eleanor and David were married for 35 years.

Eleanor was strong and devoted in her faith. She was an avid golfer and a great cook. She and David enjoyed traveling to North Carolina. The two enjoyed taking long walks on the boardwalk and were members of the Beaufort County Traditional Music Association. She was also a former member of the Women’s Guild. Above all, she loved her family and would do anything for them. For the past couple of years, she acted as a caregiver to David while he battled Parkinson’s Disease.

Eleanor was the loving mother of Robert Nickerson and his wife Karen. Stepmother of Michelle Doiron and her spouse Whitney Doiron, Todd Warren and his spouse Joe LoPresti, and Debbie Robechaud and her husband Gary Robechaud. Grandmother of Alycia Nickerson and her fiance Christopher Falcone, and Jared Nickerson and his fiance Jillian Korotsky. Step-grandmother to William Vadeboncoeur IV and his sister Abigail Vadeboncoeur. Great-grandmother to Shelby, Aubree, Karlee, Vincent and Asher Lewis.

Visiting hours were held on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at the East Bridgewater Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 35 Spring Street. A funeral Mass was held on Thursday, Oct. 1, at St. John the Evangelist, 210 Central St., East Bridgewater.