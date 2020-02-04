Electric atmosphere helps Warriors win Melrose rematch 61-49

Feb 4, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 4, 2020 edition.

By DAN BYRNE

WAKEFIELD — Following an impressive performance in a dominating win by the girls’ team, the Wakefield Memorial High School’s boys’ varsity basketball team faced their rival Melrose in the second game of a doubleheader in Wakefield on Friday night and did not disappoint as a huge crowd saw the Warriors pick up another win and take one more step towards an MIAA State Tournament qualification.

Having dropped the first matchup in Melrose earlier this season, the Warriors were looking to exact some revenge and add another win to their total Friday night as the Red Sea turned black.

In front of a packed student section decked out in all black outfits, the Charbonneau Field House was buzzing unlike any game all season. Wakefield came out and found themselves against a Melrose side that came ready to shoot.

Warriors’ head coach Brad Simpson could feel the intensity in the air.

“Friday night, packed gym, it was electric in here,” said Simpson. “Tonight, they were the Black Sea, which is ok because there is a Black Sea, and they gave us a boost. I’m hard of hearing but I haven’t heard that much noise in a couple of seasons.

“What can be more fun than being in a home environment with the Red Sea screaming their lungs out, pulling us through almost every play, and beating Melrose?”

Raiders’ senior Charles Borstel knocked down four first-quarter 3-pointers for Melrose as they jumped out to a 19-12 first quarter lead.

It was in the second quarter when the tides began to turn in the Warriors’ favor. Melrose’s hot shooting at the start all but evaporated as the Red Raiders only managed four points in the second quarter.

Wakefield’s offense was provided by junior Brett Okundaye, as his aggressiveness led to some tough, contested baskets and his strength and athleticism allowed him to grab four offensive rebounds.

Okundaye had 17 of his game high 27 in the first half as the Warriors put 15 points on the board in the second quarter and held a 27-23 lead going into halftime.

“Offensively, Brett had a great game, Quinn (Bayers) was solid and Ryan (Marcus) had six rebounds in the first half,” Simpson said of his team’s output.

Key to the Warriors locking down Melrose in the second quarter was the defense on Melrose big-man Luka Vlajkovic. Senior Chris Miller drew the assignment to guard Vlajkovic to start, and despite giving up several inches he, along with help from his teammates, held Vlajkovic scoreless in the first half and kept him to one basket and seven free throws throughout the entire game.

Coach Simpson noticed Miller’s effort noting, “I think on defense Chris Miller gives us a real contained fury. He’s just so strong, and plays with such intensity. He does a lot of little things. He just did a great job on Luka Vlajkovic – that was team defense, it was a zone, but Chris stayed with him wherever he went. The idea was that when (Vlajkovic) put it to the floor, the closest guy in the zone collapsed, and he got very frustrated and threw a couple away.”

Wakefield’s offense outpaced the Raiders in the third quarter as senior captain Quinn Bayers knocked down a 3-pointer on the first possession of the half. The Warriors got a three from Chris Alden, and a three-point play the old fashioned way from Miller as he put back an offensive board and took the contact, making the shot and the additional free throw.

Okundaye added four free throws to his total as the Warriors held a 40-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

“Chris Alden hitting a couple of 3’s, just daggers. At one point, they cut it down to five or six and he hit one to push it back up to eight or nine,” Simpson said. “It was a great team effort, I’m really happy with the bench they were so into it and excited.”

Wakefield’s offense really came together in the final quarter as the Warriors managed 21 points on seven field goals and 6-of-8 shooting from the free throw line.

Ryan Marcus had six of his eight points in the final quarter as he shot 2-for-2 from the line while the Warriors were in the 1-and-1 bonus.

Paul Holman had all 3 of his points come from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.

Chris Alden had another 3 and a two-point basket in the fourth to give him five of his 10 points for the game.

Melrose’s Vlajkovic shot 6-for-6 from the line in the fourth quarter, but was struggling to find his shot, and his frustrations boiled over to the defensive side as he was called for an intentional foul with two minutes to play. The free throws and possession gave the Warriors more than enough cushion to drain the remaining time on the clock, as Wakefield claimed the 61-49 victory.

“In Melrose, it was a tough loss, they played better, we didn’t,” said Simpson. “Now, in our gym, we stepped up and played better, maybe they didn’t. We’ve won a few in a row now, and we need one more win (to get in the tournament) and we’re on to Belmont; we’re getting a little run going.”

Wakefield brings a four-game winning streak into Belmont tonight at 6:30 p.m. against the best team in the Middlesex League. The Warriors are 7-4 in league play. Belmont is 11-1, their only league loss coming to Watertown on Jan. 28.