Electricity program now called Melrose Community Power

Oct 1, 2020 by jkeating624

MELROSE — Melrose Community Power (MCP) – formerly known as Community Electricity Aggregation (CEA) — is a city-run program which leverages the city’s bulk buying power to competitively procure electricity for Melrose residents and businesses. The program launched in 2016, and the new name forms part of an outreach campaign designed to better inform the community about their electricity options and how participating in the program can help combat climate change.

“This is a great program which has further enhanced the City’s reputation as a leader in sustainability,” Mayor Paul Brodeur said. “For residents, being able to leverage the City’s bargaining power to lock in one ‘set it and forget it’ electricity rate is invaluable. I’m very pleased to re-launch this program with new branding elements so that we will be able to reach more residents and help achieve our long term sustainability goals.”

Over 8,300 households and 500 businesses participate in the MCP program. Most customers use the standard product, Local Green, which has 5 percent more renewable energy than required by state law. The MCP program also offers two other electricity options as shown below. This includes the ability to opt up to 100 percent extra renewable energy, called Local Green 100.

“Choosing our Local Green 100 electricity supply is a powerful way to support the growth of new renewable energy in New England,” said Sustainability Manager Martha Grover. “Today we have 55 residents and businesses that have chosen to opt up, and with this campaign we hope to drive that number much higher.”

It takes just five minutes to enroll in Local Green 100 on the program website: mcp.cityofmelrose.org. There you can also learn more about where the program gets its renewable energy, pricing, and contract details. Customers can change between the three levels of the program at any time without penalty. Customers who have opted out of the program may also opt back into the program at anytime without penalty.

