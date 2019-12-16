Elena A. Scimone, 92

Dec 16, 2019 by Keith Curtis

Published in the December 16, 2019 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Elena A. Scimone, 92 of Wakefield, Somerville, Rockport and Boston’s North End, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019 in the presence of her son and caretakers at Brightview Assisted Senior Living Wakefield.

Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Scimone. Mother of Frank A. Scimone of Wakefield and his partner Georgette Chappelle. Loving daughter of the late Agripina Aloise and Joseph Aloise. Elena was predeceased by two brothers, Peter and John Aloise. Elena left behind three sisters, many nieces, nephews, friends and caretakers.

After a courageous battle with the ageing process Elena, sometimes called “Ellie,” will forever rest in peace at Woodlawn Cemetery with her husband Frank who passed away on June 1, 2015.

Elena was born in Boston and grew up on Scheaf Street in Boston’s North End. Elena married her husband Frank on July 4, 1948 and moved to Somerville in 1950. Elena worked side by side with Frank in the Scimone Insurance Agency in Teele Square, Somerville where she became the office manager before retiring in 1993 to spend more time at her summer cottage in Rockport collecting nautical antiques and enjoying local restaurants.

Elena spent many long days and nights helping her husband Frank cleaning and renovating real estate that they purchased over time. Ellie cherished her time at home enjoying cooking Italian food and treats, scratching lottery tickets, reading and watching a Turner Classic movie. The simple things in life brought Ellie great pleasure.

Elena was very active socially, often accompanying her husband to Somerville Kiwanis and Somerville Chamber of Commerce events along with local fundraisers for Mike Capuano’s Home First Charitable Corporation, Somerset Savings Bank and Catholic Charities.

Through 2013 Elena remained active with her husband Frank often volunteering to sing with the Kiwanis ladies and gentlemen to residents at local nursing homes. She loved to sing a variety of songs in both English and Italian.

Elena was proudly featured in a front page story, in the March 8, 2019 Wakefield Daily Item “Have You Heard Elena Scimone Sing?” Author James Monaghan articulated how Elena was still pleasantly singing all the songs, remembering all the words but now as a resident of the Brightview Wellspring Community. Her son Frank would proudly listen as his mom read her “Living Tribute” to her resident neighbors.

Elena spent her final years at Brightview Assisted Senior Living where her son Frank will always be grateful to Director Mike Reid and all of the attendants and staff that cared for his mom and kept her safe and actively engaged. His mother’s name remains on a plaque in the Brightview lobby honoring her as a Charter Member and the first resident of the Wellspring Community. Frank will forever remember his mom’s first day at Brightview moving into her new home, celebrating at the daily happy hour and enjoying dinner with her son.

During her final months Elena was happily able to visit several of her former neighbors, friends, and customers in her old Somerville neighborhood as well as spend a tranquil day along the shore in Rockport and Gloucester.

Burial was private with services by John Cena Sr.