Published in the June 16, 2020 edition.

LYNN — Elizabeth M. DeFelice, 34, of Lynn, previously of Wakefield, died at her residence on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Elizabeth was born in Melrose on November 16, 1985 and was the beloved daughter of Richard J. and Christine M. (Gearin) DeFelice.

Elizabeth was a graduate of Wakefield Memorial High School and later graduated from Salem State College. She was a longterm employee at CVS in Wakefield and had also worked for the Massachusetts Department of Developmental Services, Commonwealth of Massachusetts Probation Department and for Grays Appliances.

In addition to her parents, Elizabeth is survived by her brother Michael DeFelice and his wife Amelia of Woburn and her sister Catherine W. DeFelice of Methuen. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother the late Louis M. DeFelice.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield on Friday, June 19 at 10 a.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield.