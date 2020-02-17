Emergency Management budget OK’d

Feb 17, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 17, 2020 edition.

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — In addition to the Police and Fire Department budgets, the Town Council reviewed and approved another public safety budget last week: the FY 2021 Emergency Management budget.

Town Accountant Kevin Gill presented the budget with Emergency Management Director Tom Walsh alongside.

Gill said that the total budget of $74,200 was up $1,200 over FY 2020. All of the added amount was in the Personal Services line item for negotiated salary increases.

Town Administrator Stephen P. Maio and board members praised Walsh’s work, particularly for securing over $430,000 in grants (including for other town departments) for things like active shooter training, pandemic response training and surveillance cameras and gunshot detection systems for the schools.

Town Councilor Ann Santos admitted that when the Emergency Management Director position was created a few years ago, she was skeptical of the need. But she said that Walsh had won her over because of what he has been able to bring to the job.

The Town Council vote to support the Emergency Management budget was unanimous. All budgets are also reviewed by the Finance Committee before going to Town Meeting in May.

—————

In other business last week, the Town Council:

• Granted a request from the Wakefield Independence Day Committee to use the parking lot at the Galvin Middle School during school vacation (April 20-26) to hold its annual carnival fundraiser benefitting the Wakefield Fourth of July Parade.

• Approved a request from Beebe Library to accept and expend $1,010 in gifts from various donors.

• Approved the renewal of a Class I (new car) dealer’s license and a Class II (used car) dealer’s license for EMS Direct at 16-18 Del Carmine St.

• Renewed a Class II dealer’s license for Albrecht Autoland of Wakefield at 614 North Ave.

• Referred a requested Zoning Bylaw change to the Planning Board for a public hearing.

• Approved a request for a one-day liquor license for a private event to be held at the Americal Civic Center on Feb. 15.

• Approved a one-day liquor license for another private event on Feb. 15 at the Americal Civic Center.

• Approved a request submitted by Eric Nickerson of Topsfield and Dana Lopez of Rowley, owners of a parcel of land on North Avenue, to refer a proposed Zoning Bylaw change to the Planning Board for a public hearing and to place an article on the May 4 Town Meeting warrant. The request is to change the parcel, which is currently in the Single Residence District, to the General Residence District. The request was accompanied by the signatures of more than 10 registered voters in Wakefield.