Eric Pronco, 48

Jun 15, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the June 15, 2020 edition.

WELLS, Maine — Eric Pronco, 48, passed away June 7, 2020 at his home in Wells, Maine. He was born July 9, 1971 in Lynn, Mass.

Eric graduated from Wakefield (Mass.) Memorial High School in 1990. He loved his family and was a very loyal friend. He had a passion for New England sports, but especially enjoyed going fishing.

Eric was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Pronco and Martha Foley and step-father Robert Foley. He is survived by his siblings, Paul Pronco and his wife Sue of Wakefield, Mass., Mark Pronco of Wells, Maine, Tara Surabian of Stoneham, Mass., and Beth Currier and her husband Sean of Wells, Maine; step-siblings, Robert Foley of Gloucester, Mass. and Caitlin Sumner and her husband Brook of Gloucester, Mass.; and extended family that includes aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A celebration of Eric’s life will be held at a later date.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Eric‘s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.