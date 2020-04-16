Expect temporary daytime lane closures on Route 28 in Reading

Apr 16, 2020 by jkeating624

READING — Motorists traveling on Route 28 in Reading over the next few weeks will encounter temporary lane closures and should anticipate delays due to roadway construction related to the resurfacing and road diet pilot plan taking place south of the North Reading town line.

This work will begin on the morning of Tuesday, April 21. The temporary lane closures will occur each day between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., and will allow the contractor, D&R General Contracting, Inc., to mill out 2.5 inches of asphalt on Route 28, from Salem Street, Reading, northerly to the Reading/North Reading town line.

The milling operation is expected to take approximately 10 days, ending Tuesday, May 4. It is part of a $5.6 million resurfacing and improvement project along sections of Route 28 (Main Street) in Reading, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT).

Police details will be used to direct traffic on Route 28 and at the affected intersections in addition to the appropriate signage. A minimum of one travel lane in each direction will remain open to traffic at all times, MassDOT stated.

Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.

All scheduled work is weather-dependent and subject to change without notice.

For more information about the Reading road diet project, visit its website: www.mass.gov/route-28-in-reading-resurfacing-and-road-diet-pilot

Travelers will find updates on traffic conditions provided by MassDOT from the following resources:

• Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

• Visit www.mass511.com, a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

• Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

• Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.