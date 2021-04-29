F. Beryl Moore

Apr 29, 2021 by Keith Curtis

MELROSE — F. Beryl Moore passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family in “her sunroom paradise” on Wednesday April 21.

Beryl has left to join her groom in their next chapter together. Her story started in Acushnet, being born to Percy and Maud (Smith) Mellor, being raised and educated in New Bedford, where she was also introduced to her first love, the ocean. After schooling, she met and married William C. Moore and relocated to Melrose. Honeymooners for 61 years, they raised two children. She worked for both Dr Marcoux and Dr Jakobovits, all while having lifelong friendships with Nancy, Jeanne and Betty.

Beryl, or more recently known around town as “Nonnie,” was the ultimate hostess to many generations of family and wonderful neighbors who became family. She was elegant, caring and kind, always dressed and ready for the party. As a couple, Bill and Beryl, were the epitome of community; always lending a helping hand, volunteering or sharing a supportive smile to everyone.

Beryl was predeceased by her siblings A. Etta Mellor, Edith York and Donald Mellor. She will be greatly missed by friends and family alike. Beryl leaves behind a daughter Joanne Muse of Melrose and her former husband William Muse of Florida and son William H Moore and his late partner P. Nicholas Mazza of Kingston. She also leaves behind grandchildren Kathleen Murphy and husband Andrew of Woburn; Lori Muse of Plymouth; Daniel Townsend Muse and his wife Kayte of Wakefield; great grandchildren Michael Muse of Melrose and wife Katie; Katelyn Murphy of Woburn; Addison and Winston Muse of Wakefield. Beryl also leaves behind many dear nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life gathering will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: Dana Farber Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215 or ALS Foundation For Life, P.O. Box 96, Natick, MA 01760.