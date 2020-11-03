F. Marianne Whitney, 95

Nov 3, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the November 3, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — F. Marianne Whitney, a resident of Brooksby Village in Peabody, passed away peacefully on Oct. 27 after a period of declining health.

Born in Buffalo, N.Y., in 1925, Marianne had very recently celebrated her 95th birthday with her family. She leaves behind her husband, Gregg S. Whitney, of Brooksby Village; a son, Mark Leonard, from her first marriage, and his wife, Martha, both of Belmont, N.H.; a stepson, Mark S. Whitney, and his fiancee, Robbie, of Springvale, Maine; a stepdaughter, Linda Ledoux, and her husband, Steve, of Kennebunk, Maine; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Marianne was previously married to the late Herman W. Leonard of Wakefield, who died in 1981. Marianne was predeceased by all four of her brothers and sisters.

A longtime member of the First Parish Congregational Church in Wakefield, Marianne helped establish the Stephen Ministry at First Parish. The Stephen Ministry is a group of lay people who are trained to offer spiritual comfort to those with life difficulties.

It was also at First Parish where she met her husband Gregg. Marianne always enjoyed choral music and was a member of several church choirs throughout her life, including that at First Parish and at Brooksby.

An accomplished watercolor artist, Marianne won numerous awards at art shows for her work. With a passion for art and antiquity, she was a past president of the Wakefield Arts and Crafts Society and a member of the New England Open Salt Collectors Society.

Marianne had the opportunity in retirement to travel frequently, including Alaska, numerous countries in the Mediterranean, and the entire East Coast of the U.S.

Prior to her move to Brooksby Village, Marianne resided in Wakefield, moving there in 1969 with her late husband. In Wakefield, she worked as office manager for the late Dr Walter Reister. Before moving to Wakefield, Marianne lived in Ware, where she worked as an administrative assistant for the Ware Trust Co. Marianne was a past member of the Congregational Church in West Brookfield and several clubs and organizations in Ware.

A life rich with accomplishments, Marianne will be remembered by many for her wonderful smile, her organizational skills, and for always being willing to lend a hand where it was needed.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the family is planning for a celebration of her life to be held at some future point.