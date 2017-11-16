Fall harvest indoor market on Nov. 19

Nov 16, 2017 by jkeating624

Published in the November 17, 2017 edition

MELROSE — Sally Frank’s Farmers’ Market is offering a Fall Harvest Indoor Market on November 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Memorial Hall, 590 Main St.

We will have most of the farmers and vendors who were with the Melrose and Wakefield farmers’ markets during the summer, as well as some new local vendors. As always, the market will offer a wonderful array of local produce, sustainably raised meat, poultry, eggs, and cheese, fresh fish, pasta, dips and spreads, maple syrup, honey, preserves, teas, spice blends, wine, cider, and a wide array of fresh baked goods. A selection of artisan vendors offering soaps, herbal products, hand crafted jewelry and more will also be attending, featured in our “Artisan Loft.”

The harvest market will feature the Magic of Yarrow’s exquisite balloon twisting skills, delightful and phenomenal face painting from Masks by Design from 12 – 2 p.m., a professional caricaturist, Matt Bernson, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., and tasty recipes and cooking demonstrations by Suman Shah, from Fork on a Road. Live music from The Bohemians is from 12 noon-2 p.m. (supported by The Melrose Cultural Council and the Messina Fund for the Arts).

Here are the vendors we expect on November 19: Aaronap Cellars (wine), Ackermann’s Maple Farm, Baer’s Best at Lover’s Brook Farm, Bagel Land of Winchester, Brooklyn James, Coutts Specialty Foods, Deano’s Pasta, Dicks Market Garden, Emmett’s Edibles, EPOCA, Fire Garden Pottery, Goodies Homemade, Habibi Gourmet Food, In Good Taste, Jenne Rayburn, Kim Gregory Pure Pastry, Laszlo Family Farm, Lilac Hedge Farm, Miles, Dirt, and Rover, Muddy River Herbals, Oakdale Farm, Pleasant Moments by HFR, Rachel’s Creations, Roberto’s Seafood, Sasquatch Woodworks, Sat Nam Designs, Seven Hills Farmstead, Shady Pine Farm, Sheepshed, Soluna Garden Farm, Sweet as JAM Design, Sweet Spot Bakery, Swiss Bakers, The Bread Shop, The Popover Lady, The Roasted Granola, The Sweetbay Shop, Trestle and Twine, Ugly Baby Soap Company, and West River Creamery.

Market goers can preorder their fresh, hormone/antibiotic-free turkeys and pick them up at the market. Two vendors are taking orders, Lilac Hedge Farm and Shady Pine Farm.

The market accepts SNAP and HIP benefits. SNAP match up to $10 is generously funded by Melrose Bank. We are also doing a raffle to help cover our SNAP match program.

No cash? No problem, “Market Money” accepted by all the vendors can be purchased via your credit or debit card at the Market Table. Although many of our vendors accept credit/debit.

For more information, sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates. See you at the market.

The Indoor Farmers’ Market has been generously sponsored by Rite Window, who provides the Greater Boston area with beautiful windows, doors, siding, roofing and gutters.