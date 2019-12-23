First Light
Dec 23, 2019 by Keith Curtis
LAST NIGHT’S Menorah Lighting on the Common drew the largest crowd ever, including many local officials and religious leaders. From left, Wakefield Police Sgt. Matthew Powers, Town Councilor Mehreen Butt, Police Chief Steven Skory, Rabbi Sruli Baron of North Shore Chabad (holding son Mendi, 2), Town Administrator Stephen P. Maio,Town Councilor Ann McGonigle Santos, Rabbi Gregory Hersh of Temple Emmanuel, Human Rights Commissioner Pina Masciarelli-Patel, Town Councilor Julie Smith-Galvin, Human Rights Commissioner Richard Greif, Marianne Seidman Cohen and Town Council Chairman Edward Dombroski. Following the lighting of the menorah and some songs to celebrate the start of Chanukah, those in attendance were invited to Town Hall for some refreshments and more songs to celebrate the Jewish holiday. �(Mark Sardella Photo)
Published in the December 23, 2019 edition.
Recent Comments