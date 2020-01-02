Florence M. Doucette, 93

Jan 2, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the January 2, 2020 edition.

TAUNTON — Florence M. Doucette, 93, of Taunton, a former longtime resident of Wakefield, died Monday December 30, 2019 at the Wedgemere Healthcare Center of Taunton.

Born in Everett November 27, 1926 she was the daughter of the late Eben and Anna (Cotreau) Brown.

Florence was raised in Gloucester where her father was a fisherman. She was active in the town of Wakefield where she was a member of the Mother’s Club and a former Brownie Leader. She was a former employee of the Transitron Co. Florence was dedicated to her husband of 47 years, Charlie; her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. While living in Wakefield she was a member of St. Joseph Parish.

Florence was the beloved wife of the late Charles C. Doucette. She was the loving mother of Cynthia J. Stephens and husband Craig of Stoughton and Thomas C. Doucette of Auburn, N.H. Sister of the late Eldridge Brown and Catherine Parker. Loving grandmother of Jennifer Coniglio and husband Charles, Samantha Harrington and husband Timothy, and Eric and Lexie Doucette. Great-grandmother of Violet and Simone Coniglio. Sister-in-law of Barbara Brown. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Her funeral service will be in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield, Friday, Jan. 3 at 12 noon. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.