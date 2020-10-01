Flu clinic Sunday

Oct 1, 2020 by jkeating624

Published October 2, 2020

MELROSE — The Board of Health will hold a drive-thru flu clinic from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Oct 4, in front of the middle/high schools.

Enter the high school parking lot from Melrose Street.

This clinic is for anyone 19 years of age and older. You must fill out a an insurance information form available on the city’s website and bring it with you to the drive-thru event.

All insurance carriers will be accepted except Aetna and United Healthcare. A fee of $15 will be charged for anyone not using an insurance carrier.

There will be a limited supply of high dose vaccine. Please be sure to bring your insurance card and wear short sleeves in order to make the process easier.

Flu spreads around the United States every year, usually between October and May. Anyone can get the flu, but it is more dangerous for some people. Infants and young children, people 65 years of age and older, pregnant women, and people with certain health conditions or a weakened immune system are at greatest risk of flu complications.

Pneumonia, bronchitis, sinus infections and ear infections are examples of u-related complications. If you have a medical condition, such as heart disease, cancer or diabetes, flu can make it worse.

Flu can cause fever and chills, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, cough, headache, and runny or stuffy nose. Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

Each year thousands of people in the United States die from flu, and many more are hospitalized. Flu vaccine prevents millions of illnesses and u-related visits to the doctor each year.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends everyone 6 months of age and older get vaccinated every flu season. Children 6 months through 8 years of age may need 2 doses during a single u season. Everyone else needs only 1 dose each flu season. It takes about 2 weeks for protection to develop after vaccination.