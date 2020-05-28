FOLQ, DPW partner on Lake parks project

May 28, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the May 28, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Thanks to a gift from the Friends of Lake Quannapowitt, the Gertrude Spaulding and Colonel Connelly parks are in the process of being rehabilitated. The improvements include improved stormwater treatment and erosion measures. These parks are located at the intersection of Lowell Street and Quannapowitt Parkway at the head of the Lake.

Enhancements will include upgrading the pathway, which has eroded below the surrounding lawn area. In its current condition, the pathway creates a swale that concentrates stormwater and increases erosion of the beach into the lake. The new pathways will be re-graded to not only help eliminate the beach erosion, but also meet the Americans with Disabilities Act grading tolerances.

The project also includes enhancements to provide improved stormwater treatment and erosion stabilization. A new catch basin, forebay, and bioretention system will be installed to collect and treat stormwater. Its function is to improve water quality from the untreated Quannapowitt Parkway roadway and sidewalk discharge.

The project is being completed as a public-private partnership between Wakefield Public Works and the Friends of Lake Quannapowitt, an organization whose mission is to provide long-term protection and enhancement of Lake Quannapowitt and its surrounding public lands.