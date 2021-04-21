Barrett: Community effort contributes to town’s success

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — Outgoing Select Board Chairman Chris Barrett attributed the town’s success over the past decade to dedicated volunteers, town employees and the community’s support.

Barrett, who decided against running for a third three-year term because he wanted to spend more time with his family, looked back on his tenure during his last meeting on April 13. He recalled that he decided to run for an open seat on the then-Board of Selectmen during the April 2015 Town Election. He was serving as the School Committee’s chairman at the time.

“It truly is hard to believe that it’s been six years since we all waited for election results that ended up with a historically close race with a difference of only 38 votes — 36 after a recount,” Barrett recalled. “I still remember how difficult my decision was to leave the School Committee to run for the Board of Selectmen, but I knew the move was needed and would allow me to better serve the students and families of Lynnfield Public Schools.”

While serving on the School Committee, Barrett said he “genuinely loved the work we were accomplishing for our students, educators, staff and administrators.”

FORMER SELECT BOARD CHAIRMAN CHRIS BARRETT

“I was proud of what we had done as a team to firmly place Lynnfield Public Schools on the road to success, especially with a new superintendent of schools,” said Barrett. “We always knew that any of our accomplishments were the direct result of the hard work and dedication of our educators, staff, administrators and, of course, our Pioneer students and families.”

After being elected to the Board of Selectmen, Barrett said the transition was “made easy” because he joined “a team that always put education first.”

“Our students and families have always been our main focus,” said Barrett.

Barrett recalled that he and Select Board members Phil Crawford and Dick Dalton both “laughed and cried together.” He also noted that the board lost some of their “biggest supporters along the way.”

“But I know they look down on all of us today with great pride in the work we accomplished these past six years,” said Barrett. “I could not choose two better people to be at my side these past few years that saw great change in our families, community and world. You are truly the best of the best.”

Barrett said he is incredibly proud that local officials and the community as a whole “have been able to do something that seems so difficult on the national level.”

“We have always found the middle ground for the benefit of Lynnfield now and in the future,” said Barrett. “We built consensus, always strove for the positive and always worked with all stakeholders to accomplish great things for our wonderful town. Never losing sight of the important fact that anything we accomplished was the direct result of so many wonderful people who volunteer their time and efforts – and treasure – to making Lynnfield the absolute best place to call home. I am beyond humbled that I was able to play any part in our success this past decade.”

Barrett highlighted a number of accomplishments over his six-year tenure, including hiring Town Administrator Rob Dolan in December 2017.

“We should be proud of the appointment of Rob Dolan as our extraordinary town administrator,” said Barrett. “This remains my best vote. His insight and foresight is exactly what we’ve needed to be a great success since he joined our team. We should be proud of the appointment of Assistant Town Administrator Bob Curtin, everyone’s best friend, as Rob’s perfect and outstanding second in command. Rob and Bob have always been the people I speak to last before I make any decision that could impact the town of Lynnfield.”

Barrett said Glenn Davis’ appointment as fire chief and emergency management director in November 2018 was the right decision. He said Davis’ tenure has been “outstanding.”

“Chief Davis is exactly who we needed to lead Lynnfield’s Emergency Management Team during one of the most challenging years in Lynnfield’s long and celebrated history,” said Barrett.

Barrett said the board’s decision to appoint DPW Director John Tomasz several years ago was a wise move.

“John has been exactly the leader we have needed to make sure our investment in fields, sidewalks, streets, public works and playgrounds meet the needs of all residents and neighborhoods throughout our town,” said Barrett.

Barrett was also proud of Interim Police Chief Nick Secatore’s appointment.

“I think Chief Secatore has just what it takes to admirably lead the Lynnfield Police Department for many years to come,” said Barrett.

Barrett said the Select Board “can take great Pioneer Pride in always investing in Lynnfield Public Schools.” He said the board worked to make sure that “students and educators have all that they need to maximize their full potential in and out of the classroom.”

“From the new Lynnfield Middle School Track and Field to the expansion of both elementary schools, this board has always acted immediately to meet the needs of all students, families and educational staff,” said Barrett.

Barrett was also proud that the Select Board worked to make sure the town’s “senior citizens receive the services and support that they deserve as the heart of our community.”

“This Select Board can take great American Pride in always supporting our veterans and always celebrating our storied history that has been a part of the American experience since that first ‘shot heard round the world’ of the American Revolution,” added Barrett.

Barrett also recalled that his sixth-grade daughter, Kaylee, urged him to change the Board of Selectmen’s name to Select Board last year.

“We can also take great pride in our embracing diversity and taking a bold stand over this past year to make sure our community remains on the right side of history,” Barrett continued.

Barrett said, “None of these accomplishments would be possible without the outstanding service of our dedicated town employees, generous support of our residents and the dedication and support of the oldest form of representative government, Town Meeting.”

“It is for this reason why I was proud to introduce the Daniel Townsend Award for Excellence to recognize volunteers who went above and beyond in service to the town of Lynnfield,” said Barrett.

Barrett thanked his wife Beth, daughter Kaylee, son Michael, his mother Kathleen, his late mother-in-law Gail and his father-in-law Walter “for their unwavering support and patience as they allowed me to serve in these demanding leadership roles.”

“Beth has been my best friend since high school and nothing I have accomplished would be possible without her help and support,” said Barrett. “My children certainly hit the lottery with her as their mother and, likewise, I can say the same as her husband.”

Barrett recalled that he was elected to the Board of Selectmen during a “very challenging election” in 2015.

“We were all passionate back then and we are all just as passionate now because Lynnfield is worth fighting for,” said Barrett. “At the end of the day, we all want what is best for our wonderful town. I think it is important that we remember how we came out of that election six years ago. We came out of it stronger, more united and more dedicated to doing what is best for our town and community. I said on that election night, and I still mean it six years later, I have remained dedicated to representing all of the people, even those who did not vote for me. I hope and pray that I left Lynnfield in a far better spot than how I found it, and that my supporters and those who did not support me can genuinely say that I always did what I thought was best for the town of Lynnfield.”

In closing, Barrett thanked the community “for allowing me to play a small part in the success of the town of Lynnfield.”

“I will forever be humbled by the trust you have placed in me to serve the town of Lynnfield for the past two decades,” said Barrett. “Best wishes to my great friends Dick Dalton, Phil Crawford, Rob Dolan and Bob Curtin on your continued success leading our wonderful community. I know there will always be better days ahead with this solid team in place leading the town of Lynnfield.”

After Barrett concluded his remarks, he was given a round of applause.

In an interview with the Villager after stepping down from the Select Board, Barrett said he is looking forward to spending more time with his family. He is looking forward to watching Kaylee play soccer and basketball, and Michael play hockey.

“My plan is to enjoy spending more time with my wife and my kids,” said Barrett. “Serving in an elected role is demanding because there is a lot of time away from your family. I am really looking forward spending more time with them. I don’t want to miss anything in my kids’ lives.”

When asked if he will run for office again, Barrett said, “I always leave every door open.”

“I would never say no to anything,” said Barrett. “I think public service is the highest call for any citizen other than military service. I am a firm believer in giving back to the community. I love President John F. Kennedy, and his quote, ‘Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.’ That has always been my motivating factor in public service.”