Barrett praised, roasted at final meeting

Apr 21, 2021 by jkeating624

Published April 21, 2021

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — The Select Board honored and roasted outgoing Chairman Chris Barrett during his final meeting on April 13.

State Sen. Brendan Crighton recalled that he previously served on Lynn’s City Council, and said the work undertaken by local officials “can often be a thankless job.”

He said Barrett along with Select Board members Dick Dalton and Phil Crawford formed a “tremendous team.”

“It has been a tremendous honor to get to know you as a person and as a leader,” said Crighton. “It seems like you were front and center leading every time I came to an event in Lynnfield. You have done a tremendous job. I really believe you embody everything that it means to be a public servant.”

FORMER SELECT BOARD CHAIRMAN Chris Barrett (center) proudly displays a satirical front page of the Lynnfield Villager featuring the headline “Better Days Ahead without Barrett.” Select Board members Dick Dalton (left) and Phil Crawford asked the newspaper to participate in the initiative in order to help roast the former official. (Dan Tomasello Photo)

After Crighton and Crawford read citations from the state Senate and House of Representatives that recognized Barrett’s service on the School Committee, Select Board, Recreation Commission and Personnel Board, Dalton switched gears and started roasting the outgoing chairman. He read a satirical proclamation from Gov. Charlie Baker that declared April 13 as “Good Riddance to Christopher J. Barrett Day.”

“Mr. Barrett displayed the confidence that comes with conviction, the strength that comes with character, the grace that comes with humility, the humor that comes with wisdom and the total inability to accomplish anything meaningful during his three terms,” said Dalton. “Mr. Barrett has proclaimed that for Lynnfield, there will always be a bright dawn ahead, that the best was yet to come and that he would be solely responsible for it. Mr. Barrett has been a profile in courage and a man of conviction, except for recusing himself from deliberations of the Select Board when dealing with controversial issues.”

Dalton also joked that Barrett’s “lengthy speeches and ramblings often presented a challenge to his colleagues’ attempts to stay awake during meetings.”

“We urge all citizens of the commonwealth to take cognizance of this momentous day and rejoice about Mr. Barrett’s long overdue departure,” said Dalton.

Barrett couldn’t stop laughing while Dalton read the satirical proclamation with a straight face.

Crawford also presented Barrett with a satirical front page of the Lynnfield Villager created by graphic artist Melanie Dolbeare that featured the headline “Better Days Ahead without Barrett.” The satirical front page contains photos of Barrett that were taken while he was attending Lynnfield High School, including his senior portrait and a team photo of the historically bad 0-11 1994 Pioneer football team.

“I have never seen someone look so unhappy as you in both of those pictures,” said Crawford.

The other photos featured in the satirical front page included a team photo of the 1995 baseball team that won the Cape Ann League Small championship and a photo of Barrett being sworn-in as a selectman. The page also included a photo of him, Jason Kimball and Harry Loomos meeting late Sen. John McCain and his wife, Cindy, when they were named chairmen of the Massachusetts Young Americans for McCain during the 2000 Republican primary.

“That is absolutely outstanding,” said Barrett about the front page.

Crawford agreed.

“This is tremendous,” he said.

Dalton joked that several hundred invitations were sent to residents, but only three people showed up to Barrett’s final meeting.

“They had to come,” said Dalton. “As vice chair, it is my responsibility to ensure a peaceful transition of power. Interim Police Chief Nick Secatore is at the entrance of the Maney Room, and he is standing by if we need to remove you. We have also called in the National Guard and Essex County SWAT Team to deal with your ardent supporters in a swift and decisive manner if they attempt to occupy Town Hall.”

After the roast was finished, Dalton said it was a “privilege” serving alongside Barrett for the past five years.

“The one characteristic that served you so well as a member of the Select Board and served the town so well was the passion that you performed your duties,” said Dalton. “That passion was often on display and is deeply rooted in your love for this community. That is why you excelled as a member of the Select Board. You have been a role model for those of us in public service and those who might consider public service.”

Dalton also said Barrett’s children, Kaylee and Michael, should be incredibly proud of their father’s accomplishments.

“And to your beautiful wife Beth, thanks for sharing Chris for all these years,” said Dalton. “For the first time in a number of years, you are not going to be an elected official. Enjoy your time with your family and continue on in your career as an outstanding educator. And perhaps down the road, you will throw your hat in the ring again. I have witnessed your growth as a young boy in town to a grown man who is a leader in this community who is being recognized by a grateful town. I am so proud of all of that you accomplished. Thank you for your service.”

Crawford thanked Barrett for his “passion and unrivaled optimism toward everything you do for Lynnfield.”

“Your positive attitude is contagious and infectious,” said Crawford. “I appreciate that. It has been a pleasure to come to these board meetings and work with you on the town’s behalf.”

Crawford said Barrett’s decision to run for an open seat on the Board of Selectmen in 2015 came at a “critical time in the town’s history.”

“To come off the School Committee when you where the chair and run for a seat on the Board of Selectmen was critically needed,” said Crawford. “It is something I will never forget and I will forever be grateful for that because it has kept the town going in the right direction. After we came out of the recession and MarketStreet opened, we had a lot of plans that were needed for the town. With your help and leadership, we were able to get those things done. The town is in a much better place now. I can’t thank you enough for everything you have done and the sacrifices you made during the last six years. You have been a great team member on this board. Thank your for your service.”

Crawford also thanked Barrett’s family for “loaning you to us for the last six years.”

“I know Kaylee, Michael and Beth are happy to have your around more,” said Crawford. “I wish you the best. I know we are going to be giving you a call to help out with future projects, and I know you will be putting your hat back into the ring for some position in town because that is your makeup. You are a lifetime public servant.”

Dalton also noted that Barrett will be receiving a chair containing the town insignia on the back as a farewell gift.

Barrett thanked Crawford and Dalton for the kind words as well as roasting him.

“The roast and send-off was absolutely outstanding,” said Barrett in an email sent to the Villager. “I loved every second of it. I am going to miss sitting by their sides while enjoying and having fun serving the town of Lynnfield. I left with a huge smile and full of laughs. There was no better way for me to end such a wonderfully enjoyable tenure on the Select Board.”