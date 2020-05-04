Frances L. Arsenault, 86

May 4, 2020 by Keith Curtis

READING — Frances L. Arsenault, 86, of Reading, passed away suddenly on April 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Jack Arsenault for 67 years. Fran was a loving mother to her four children and their spouses, Jackie and Jim Acquaviva, Lisa and Tom Ratacik, Vicki and Brian Klinka, Steven and Michelle Arsenault. She was a proud Nana to Marci, Tim, Julie, Christie, Derek, Stephen, Molly, Sydney, Jenna and Dottie. She was a great-Nana to Nora, Finley and Luke.

Fran was the daughter of the late Julia and Antonio DelRossi. She was raised on Spring Ave. in Wakefield. She was the youngest of eight children, her brothers Mike, Dick, Nick and Tony, her sisters Domenica (Minnie) Beaudoin, Victoria (Weta) Knight and Rose Palladino were guiding lights in her life and never far from her thoughts. She still enjoyed reminiscing with her beloved sister-in-law Shirley DelRossi and cousin Cynthia Graham, her maid of honor. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

Fran loved spending time with her family most of all. Whether she was at her home in Reading or at her home on Kennebunk Beach she was happiest while surrounded by family. She enjoyed outdoor sports, she was an avid tennis player and outstanding golfer, a member of the WGAM. She was particularly proud of her two holes-in-One. She also loved all of the many friends she made along the way. She had great adventures boating the coast of Maine with the love of her life Jack. She was grateful for her extended family at Bobcat of Boston and the kindness she was always shown as Mrs. Bobcat.

Hun, Mom and Nana was loved very much and will be greatly missed.

Due to the current restrictions on social gatherings a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

