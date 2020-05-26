Frances M. Moore, 91

READING – Frances M. Moore, 91, of Reading, formerly of Wakefield, died Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Wayland.

Born in Boston on June 26, 1928 she was the daughter of the late Paul and Catherine (Gavin) Conley.

Mrs. Moore was raised in Wakefield before moving to Maine. She was a graduate of South Portland High School in Maine. She returned to Wakefield to raise her family and was an active parishioner of St. Joseph Church and was a member of Bear Hill Golf Club. She enjoyed sewing and knitting.

She was the beloved wife of the late Martin T. Moore. She was the loving mother of Michael P. Moore of Stoneham and Melissa A. Greer and her husband Dan of Woburn. She was the sister of Mary Curran of Woburn, Jane Felt of Sandwich, and the late Carol Vets and Paul Conley. She was the cherished grandmother of Catherine and Norah Greer.

Private services were held. Arrangements were in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.