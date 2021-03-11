Francis J. O’Hare Jr., 74

Mar 11, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 11, 2021 edition

MELROSE — Francis J. O’Hare Jr., 74, of Melrose, formerly of Wakefield, died on Monday, March 8 after a long period of failing health.

Born in Everett on October 9, 1946, he was the son of the late Francis and Lucy (Lanzo) O’Hare.

Fran (“Franny”) was raised and educated in Wakefield. He was a retired construction supervisor and property manager. He was a lifelong member of the Wakefield Knights of Columbus. He was a member of the “Chill” with friends Jack, John, David, Peter, Jay, Bobby and Bill.

Fran is survived by his wife Donna M. (Nutile) O’Hare, their daughter Kristen Farrell and husband Jim of Newburyport, son Kevin O’Hare and wife Diana of Wakefield. Proud Papa to four grandchildren: Braeden, Kernan, Sebastian & Luca. He is also survived by a brother, James O’Hare of Wakefield and his two close friends, Jack MacKay and John Carney. Fran was predeceased by his brother Michael O’Hare and his sister Mary Sowyrda.

Funeral services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cure SMA, 925 Busse Rd., Elk Grove Village, IL 60007.

Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home in Wakefield.