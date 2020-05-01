Frank M. Campinell Jr., 87

WAKEFIELD — Frank M. Campinell Jr. (Campi), 87, of Wakefield, died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Winchester Hospital due to complications of COVID-19.

Born in Syracuse, N.Y. on December 11, 1932 he was the son of Frank M. and Frances A. (Guglielmo) Campinell.

Mr. Campinell had lived in Syracuse, New York, Scranton, Pennsylvania and Portland, Maine before his family made their home in Somerville, Massachusetts where he was primarily raised. His education included graduation from BC High, a bachelor’s degree from Babson College and a law degree from Suffolk University.

Between high school and his higher education, Frank enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and proudly served his country as a Drill Instructor during the Korean War. Later, putting his education into action, Mr. Campinell went to work for the IRS for nearly 40 years before branching off with some fellow attorneys to start their own tax firm in North Reading.

Frank and his wife settled in Wakefield in 1969 and raised their family. He was a member of St. Joseph Church and had served the parish as a eucharistic minister. His main passion was the outdoors. He embraced life and nature, was humble, kind, had a great sense of humor and loved hiking with his children and tending to his yard. He was also an avid reader.

Frank was the beloved husband of Sophie A. (Gounaris) Campinell and the loving father of Marie Campinell, Brian Campinell and his wife Linda and the late Stephen Campinell. Campi is survived by his brother, Anthony Campinell and his wife Felice of Wareham and their children, Michael and his wife Olympia of Cambridge, Daniel of Wareham, and Jennifer of Maine; as well as his sister Evelyn Shepard of California and her son Barry, also of California.

In light of the current circumstances, immediate services will be private, with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. A memorial Mass in celebration of Frank’s life is planned for a future date. An announcement will be published in the newspaper and on the funeral home website. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.