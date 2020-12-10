Free COVID testing Sunday at Voke

Dec 10, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the December 10, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — On Sunday, December 13; Saturday, December 19, and Sunday, December 20, Wakefield residents can take advantage of free COVID-19 testing at the Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational School. These drive-thru events, coordinated by the Town of Wakefield, will be facilitated by Cataldo Ambulance Service.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., residents over age two can participate at this drive-thru event on Hemlock Road. There will be no charge for the PCR test, but a photo ID showing residency will be required for adults over 18. A total of 3,000 tests will be available over the course of the three sessions.

Participants are strongly encouraged to preregister at http://cataldoambulance.com/covid-testing to speed up the intake process. Preregistration and time selection is done to help control the flow of patients; it is not is not a guarantee of a specific appointment time. The December 13 event is currently loaded in Cataldo’s registration platform. December 19 and 20 will be added shortly.

“We’ve heard from a lot of residents that they are seeking greater access to testing, and Health Director Ruth Clay and Emergency Manager Thomas Walsh have worked to bring it right to our community for our residents” notes Town Administrator Stephen Maio. “We have used the Hemlock Road site for large-scale emergency exercises in the past and are comfortable with the location and traffic circulation. The goal is to offer up to 1,000 tests at each event.”

Participants should note the following:

• Free testing will be performed on Wakefield residents over the age of age two. A photo ID will be required for those over 18.

• Participants do not need to be symptomatic to be tested.

• This is a drive-thru event. Participants will not leave their vehicles.

• Facial coverings must be worn when interacting with staff during the intake process.

• Preregistration is strongly encouraged.

• Information about what to do while waiting for test results can be read at mass.gov/wait4results.

Test results are typically received in two-to-three days. Questions about the event can be directed to the Wakefield Health Department at (781) 246-6375.

For those looking for alternate free testing sites, visit mass.gov/stopthespread.