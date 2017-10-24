Fright Night movies and jack o’lantern lighting Thursday

Oct 24, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Published in the October 24, 2017 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Fright Night is coming to the Galvin Auditorium on the afternoon and evening of Thursday, October 26, featuring two showings at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. of student made horror films.

This is an awesome event, where you can check out some incredible student films created in the Video Production Classes. Admission to the movies is $5.

After the movies, you can stroll on down to the Beebe Library steps to see over 200 student-carved pumpkins created by WHS Art students.

This tradition has been going on for 20 years and students have been working hard to create the best showing yet. Student-made treats from the Culinary Arts Classes including pumpkin whoopie pies, caramel apples, and chocolate chip cookies will also be available for sale in front of the library.

The idea of the Jack O’Lantern and pumpkin carving is derived from Irish folklore. Despite different variations, the basis of all the mythical stories center on an Irishman nicknamed Stingy Jack who played tricks on everyone, including the devil. Stingy Jack tricked the Devil into promising to never take Jack’s soul.

As the story goes, Stingy Jack eventually died. Because of his sinful ways, he was not accepted into heaven. And, true to the devil’s promise, Stingy Jack was not allowed into hell either. He was left all alone in the dark with nowhere to go.

The devil gave Jack an ember with eternal flames from hell to walk with.

Jack carved a turnip and placed the light inside of it to help him as he wandered through the darkness for eternity.

As the story continued to be told throughout history, people began carving scary faces and characters on different vegetables holding burning coals for protection against the dark spirits, just like Stingy Jack. After people started immigrating to America, pumpkins were discovered easier to carve and candles replaced coal. Still, the tradition of the jack o’Lantern continues.

Come check out our jack o’lanterns on Thursday night.