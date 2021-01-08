Full agenda greets Town Council Monday

Jan 8, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the January 8, 2021 edition.

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — The first Town Council meeting of 2021 will be conducted remotely via Zoom on Monday, beginning at 7 p.m.

After the call to order and the Pledge of Allegiance, the first item on the agenda is public participation.

Anyone from the public who wishes to address the Town Council during public participation is asked to submit any comments or concerns to https://www.wakefield.ma.us/public-participation at least two hours prior to the start of the meeting. Alternatively, members of the public are invited to participate via the Zoom virtual meeting, using the link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85813248252. In the event further deliberation or action is warranted, any issues raised during public participation may be included as an item on a future Town Council Agenda.

The board is scheduled to recognize two local businesses Monday night.

Batten Brothers and Carol’s Café received recognition and awards at MassEcon’s 17th Annual Team Massachusetts Economic Impact Awards. (MassEcon is the State’s private sector partner in promoting business growth in Massachusetts.) The businesses were honored for their assistance in combating COVID-19.

Also at Monday’s meeting, the Town Council is expected to act on several Traffic Advisory Committee recommendations One involves a recommendation that a “Stop” sign be installed at the intersection of Nelly Street and Broadway. Another TAC recommendation calls for a “Stop” sign to be installed at the intersection of Plymouth Road and Broadway.

Also on Monday night’s agenda is the sale of town owned land at 94 Butler Avenue. The land was the subject of a recent legal settlement which involved the town purchasing the land.

Monday evening will also feature the official start of the budget process for Fiscal Year 2022 (which begins on July 1, 2021). Town Administrator Stephen P. Maio is expected to review the budget procedure and present his annual financial forecast.

Town officials will also present a COVID-19 update Monday night. An update on the town’s Emergency Fund is also on tap.

An update on the Mystic Valley Charter School will also be presented Monday night.

Due to a discrepancy on the application submitted by the applicant, the board will be asked to re-affirm their Nov. 23 vote approving Sarah Boyle as the new manager of the alcohol license for Feng’s restaurant at 963 Main St. in Greenwood. The revote was requested by the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission.

The board will also be asked to approve a request from the Lucius Beebe Memorial Library to accept and expend gifts in the amount of $101.95 from various donors.

Consistent with the Governor’s orders suspending certain provisions of the Open Meeting Law and banning gatherings of more than 10 people, Monday’s Town Council meeting will be conducted by remote participation to the greatest extent possible. The public may not physically attend this meeting, but every effort will be made to allow the public to view and/or listen to the meeting in real time. Persons who wish to do so are invited to use the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85813248252.

If you do not have a camera or microphone on your computer you may use the following dial in number: 1-301-715-8592 (Meeting ID 858 1324 8252) and listen to the audio only. Please only use dial in or computer and not both, as audio feedback will distort the meeting. This meeting will be audio and video recorded.

Viewers may also watch the meeting live via Wakefield Community Access Television’s Facebook page at facebook.com/WCATWakefield.

The complete meeting agenda and background materials are available on the town’s web site at wakefield.ma.us.