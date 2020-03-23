Generoso Cresta, 70

Mar 23, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 23, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Generoso “Joe” Cresta, 70, of Wakefield passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital surrounded by his family.

Joe was born in Paternopoli, Italy on February 2, 1950. He was the son of the late Soccorso and Giuseppa (Perillo) Cresta.

He emigrated from Italy to the United States in 1963 settling in Wakefield where he has resided ever since. Joe was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1970 and later attended New Hampshire College, Class of 1974. He worked for Wonder Bread for 30 years and was part of Teamsters Local 170. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and spending time with his beloved wife and children. A lover of all sports, he coached Babe Ruth Baseball for the town of Wakefield for 20 years. After retiring in 2008 and beating lung cancer in 2014, he continued working part time and spent his free time at their summer home in Maine.

Joe was the beloved husband of Rita (Salerno) Cresta. He was the loving father of Generoso S. Cresta and his longtime girlfriend Jodi, Angela Cresta and longtime boyfriend Eric all of Wakefield. He was the brother of Antonio Cresta and his wife Janet and Vincenzo Cresta and his wife Tina both of Wakefield. Joe was the uncle of Tony and Laura Cresta, Jena and Phil Ciavardone, Jimmy and Karen Cresta, Samantha and Rob Gasbarro, Erica Cresta, and the late Frank Cresta. Joe was also the cherished grandfather of Bryton Cresta. He is also survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be private. A remembrance of life will be held at a later date due to current circumstances. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.