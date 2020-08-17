George E. Barnard, 75

Aug 17, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the August 17, 2020 edition.

MALDEN — George E. Barnard, 75, of Malden, formerly a longtime Wakefield resident, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Medford on April 29, 1945 he was the son of the late Benjamin J. and Lorraine M. (Fermoyle) Barnard.

George was raised and educated in Wakefield and had served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era. He was an avid fisherman, enjoying the sport all year long. He would fish the Merrimack Valley in the winters and Plum Island in the summers. He also enjoyed rooting for the Boston sports teams; though nothing brought him more joy than rooting for himself as he scratched his nightly scratch tickets. A man with a good sense of humor and fine tastes, George loved his beer and cigarettes. He was also a well-known face at many local dog tracks.

He was the father of Deborah Tanzer and her husband David of Seabrook, N.H. and Catherine Dupuis of Swampscott. He was the grandfather of John and Marcus Barker and Skyelyn and Farrah Dupuis. He was the brother of William Barnard of Calif. He was the nephew of Alice Lalone of York, Maine and the cousin of John Lalone and his wife Sarah of Scituate. He is also survived by his former wife and mother of his children, Rose (Scanlon) Manley of Peabody.

Funeral services will be private. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.