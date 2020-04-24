Gerard S. Alterio Sr., 77

Apr 24, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the April 24, 2020 edition.

WOBURN — Gerard S. “Gerry” Alterio Sr., 77, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Benchmark Senior Living in Woburn, following a brief illness.

Gerard, also known as Gerry, was born in Winthrop but raised and educated in Everett. He was an alumnus of Everett High School, Class of 1961. Gerard served in the United States Army National Guard. When he was discharged from the military, he became a millwright for Local Union # 1121, primarily for G.H. Harnun for 35 years.

Gerry was married in 1966, to his love Evelyn A. Sabbagh. The couple lived in Everett for many years where they began their family and later moved to Stoneham for a period, then settled in Wakefield. When Gerry retried as a millwright, he later took a position as a custodian with the Wakefield Public Schools, working there for 10 years. Gerry was always doing something. He never stayed idle. He loved working and maintaining his home. He often spent many days outdoors enjoying the good weather and working in the garden and yard.

He was an honorary Lifetime Member of the Wakefield lodge of Elks # 1276. Gerry stayed very active with the Elks and participated in many events and fundraisers throughout the years. He was always on a tireless effort to help kids to stay out of trouble and to “Say no to drugs.” In an interview from January 2011, a student had interviewed Gerard for her class project. She asked Gerard questions about his life, when he was a kid, life now, things he would like to do and how he wanted to be remembered. The young student was very impressed how he was a humble man that enjoyed the simple things in life.

He treated people fairly and always wanted kids to make good choices and to stay clean. He lived his life with a certain set of principles and values; he not only imposed them to his children, but to all children that he would talk to. He modestly told the girl, that he would like to be remembered as being a good person that he was. Anyone who knew him was blessed for having the genuine friendship of Gerard.

He is the devoted and beloved husband of 40 years to the late Evelyn A. (Sabbagh) Alterio. Loving and proud father of Gerard S. Alterio Jr. of Wakefield, Paul F. Alterio and wife Toni of Malden and Lauren M. Alterio of Saugus. Cherished grandfather of Gregory G. Alterio, Steven E. Alterio, Eric D. Alterio, all of Wakefield and Anthony J. Alterio of Malden. Adored great-grandfather of four. Dear brother of the late Pasquale and Roseanne Alterio. Special brother-in-law of Harriet J. Hamhoomis of Melrose and the late Dorothy DeLuca. He is also lovingly survived by Kathy Malonson of Saugus and many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Funeral services were held privately due to the ongoing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, Revere.