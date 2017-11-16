Giacomo’s kicks off giving campaign

Nov 16, 2017 by jkeating624

Published in the November 17, 2017 edition

MELROSE — On Monday, Melrose will celebrate its Second Annual Random Acts of Kindness Day, and Giacomo’s Restaurant, at 454 Main St., has stepped up with a fundraiser that is already a longtime tradition at Giacomo’s Restaurant in the North End.

If you dine at Giacomo’s between 4 and 10 p.m., your water glasses will be refilled and your table cleared by one of three celebrity busboys: Mayor Rob Dolan, Police Chief Michael Lyle, or State Representative Paul Brodeur. The busboys will donate their tips to the Emergency Fund, and Giacomo’s will make a donation as well.

Giacomo’s has a longtime tradition of doing these fund-raisers at its North End and South End restaurants, for Boston Medical Center and other charities. “We have had incredible support here since we opened our Melrose location, and now we would like to give back to the community that has made us feel so welcome,” said Giacomo’s owner Richard Talieri.

“The Melrose Emergency Fund benefits so many people throughout the year, and I feel it is one of the things that makes Melrose so great.”

“This is a fun way to kick off this year’s campaign and a great way to finish Random Acts of Kindness Day,” said Dolan. “This Thanksgiving we have so much to be grateful for, but there are many in our community who are not as fortunate. We can all lend a hand to a neighbor in need.”

So head on down to Giacomo’s on Monday, have a nice dinner — and don’t forget to tip!

If you can’t make it, you can still donate to the Melrose Emergency Fund: Send a check to Melrose Emergency Fund, Mayor’s Office, 562 Main St., Melrose, MA 02176 or bring it directly to the Mayor’s Office on the second floor of City Hall. Checks should be made out to the City of Melrose, with “Melrose Emergency Fund” in the memo line. For more information about the fund, call 781-979-4440.