Gilbert “Gil” McCarthy

Dec 28, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the December 28, 2020 edition.

ROCKPORT – Gilbert (Gil) McCarthy, of Rockport, Mass., formerly of Wakefield, passed away peacefully on Dec. 18, 2020 at the age of 76. He was the beloved husband of Geraldine (Gerry) Daniels McCarthy.

Gil was the son of the late Dr. John L. McCarthy and Margaret Roche McCarthy of Arlington, MA. A graduate of Arlington High School Class of ‘63, Gil went on receive a degree in Economics from Stonehill College in 1967. He began his business career at Raytheon in Waltham, then IBM, later retiring from MetLife in Boston.

In 1969, Gil married his wife Gerry Daniels from Winchester and they moved to Wakefield where they raised their three loving daughters, Stacy, Jessica and Stephanie. Gil was a devoted and fun-loving father to his three girls, coaching their soccer and basketball teams and even joining their theatre groups. He was an avid gardener, animal-lover, voracious reader and a history buff. He loved to travel, often dragging his wife and three daughters along to visit historical battlegrounds across Europe. He had many varied interests including power plants, rock n’ roll and ants.

Gil was a true character, he loved striking up conversations with strangers wherever he went, breaking out in song and dance whenever he wanted and petting whichever dog he could. He marched to the beat of his own drum and made it his lifelong mission to make others laugh.

Gil was an elected commissioner of the Wakefield Municipal Gas & Light Department for over 30 years and a member of many other organizations including the Rotary, Elks Club and Repertory Theater of Wakefield as well as the Rotary, Garden Club, Council on Aging and Sandy Bay Yacht Club of Rockport. After retirement, Gil also helped teach classes at Wakefield, Gloucester and Rockport school systems and volunteered in his spare time.

Gil is survived by his wife Gerry (Daniels) McCarthy of Rockport, his daughter Stacy and her husband Dan Raineri of Derry, NH, his daughter Jessica and her husband Patrick McLaughlin of Reading, MA, his daughter Stephanie McCarthy of New York City and his two grandchildren Sam and Max Raineri. He is also survived by his older brother Gregory McCarthy and his wife Denise of Milwaukee, WI as well as his in-laws, Arthur Daniels, Donald Daniels, Thomas and Nancy Daniels, Maryanne and Dale Morgan, John and Gail Daniels and Barbara Daniels. In addition, he is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom he adored as well as his beloved “baby dog” Dahlia.

The McCarthy family is grateful to Care One Essex Park, Beverly Hospital and MGH for their kind and empathetic staff and support. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gil’s name to Cape Ann Animal Aid at 4 Paws Lane, Gloucester, MA 01930. A celebration of life will be held on a later date. Arrangements are by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St. Gloucester. Online condolences may be given at: www.greelyfuneralhome.com.