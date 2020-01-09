Girls’ track beats Stoneham, falls to Melrose

Jan 9, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the January 9, 2020. edition.

BOSTON — The Wakefield High girls’ indoor track and field team rebounded after a loss last week with a convincing win over Stoneham on Tuesday at Boston University.

In the shot put, Claire Curry was second with a throw of 26’9.5, Jackie Woish was third with a throw of 24’5 and Lilly Cullen had a throw of 23’11.

In the high jump, Olivia Fetherston was first with a jump of 5’2, Adriana Minasian was second with a jump of 4’8 and Kaylee Lamberti had a jump of 4’8.

In the long jump, Fetherston was first with a jump of 15’. Lillian Jones jumped 12’8.25 and Elizabeth Roos had a jump of 11’10.75.

In the 55 meter hurdles, Jones was first with a pr time of 10.02. Maddy Seabury ran a 10.37, Adriana Minasian ran a 10.43, and Miranda Macaluso ran an 11.81.

In the 55 meter dash, Bridget Noell was second with a time of 8.03, Jade Roycroft ran a time of 8.24 and Taylor Vater ran a time of 8.37.

In the 300 meters, Celia Casale was second with a time of 47.07 and Gabriela Minasian was third with a time of 47.92. Nora Scalon ran a time of 48.53 and Roos ran a time of 50.21.

In the mile, Elina Olmedo ran a time of 5:49 in her first indoor mile to place 1st. Maggie Ritchie ran a patient race to place 2nd in 6:08.

In the 1000 meter, Olivia Lucey ran a fast pace to place 1st in 3:16. Emma Partyka was 3rd with a time of 3:36.

In the 600, Katie Sweeney was 1st in a time of 1:56; Amanda Nett was 2nd in 1:57; Caileigh Sweeney ran 1:59; Ania Jacob ran 2:00; Molly Berinato ran a time of 2:04.

In the 2 mile, Grace Butler was 1st in a time of 13:15. Stephanie Curran was 3rd in a personal best time of 14:05.

In the 4×200 meter relay, Jade Roycroft, Bridget Noell, Lillian Jones and Adriana Minasian won with a time of 1:57.4.

In the 4×400 meter relay, Lucey, Casale, Olmedo, and Ritchie ran a time of 4:34 to place 1st.

Fall to undefeated Red Raiders

The Warriors fell to a strong and undefeated Melrose team on Jan. 2, however, there were many strong performances throughout the meet.

The mile was one of the highlights as Olivia Lucey ran a great race against Melrose’s top two distance runners. Lucey stayed close with the duo and had a fantastic kick down the straightaway to capture the win and five points. Lucey finished with a season best time of 5:33. Grace Butler ran a time of 6:07 and Stephanie Curran ran a time of 6:39.

The 300 meters was also exciting with Celia Casale and Katie Sweeney placing first and second in a tight finish over a hard charging Melrose sprinter. Celia and Katie both had strong surges in the last 50 meters to edge out the Melrose runner and capture 1-2. Celia ran 47.17, Katie ran a 47.18 and the Melrose girl ran a 47.22. Nora Scanlon also ran a strong race with a time of 49.95. Molly Berinato ran a 52.94.

In the 600 meters, Elina Olmedo placed 3rd in 1:48. Caileigh Sweeney ran 1:55, Ania Jacob 1:56, and Amanda Nett 1:58.

The 1000 meters was also exciting as Devon Jellison placed 2nd with a time of 3:23. Madison Nett ran a time of 3:28; Maggie Ritchie ran 3:30 and Aiva Barnard ran a time of 3:55.

In the 55 meter hurdles, Lillian Jones was third with a time of 10.66. Maddy Seabury ran an 11.34, Isabella Birchem ran 11.55 and Miranda Macaluso ran 11.82.

In the 55 meter dash, Bridget Noell ran a pr time of 7.97 and was third. Gabriella Minasian ran 8.26, Jade Roycroft ran 8.33 and Taylor Vator ran 8.48.

In the shot put, Adriana Minasian was third with a throw of 26’11. Claire Curry had a throw of 26’6 and Lily Camile-Cullen had a throw of 23’3.

In the long jump, Olivia Fetherston was first with a jump of 15’2, and Lillian Jones was third with a jump of 13’2. Gabriella Minasian jumped 12’6.5.

In the high jump, Fetherston was first with a jump of 5’0, Adriana Minasian was second with a jump of 4’10 and Kaylee Lamberti jumped 4’8.

In the two mile, Sammy Seabury raced to 1st place all alone out front early in the race in a time of 12:39. Emma Partyka ran a time of 13:50.

The 4×200 team of Bridget Noell, Lillian Jones, Gabby Minasian, and Adriana Minasian ran a time of 1:56.2.

The 4×400 team of Casale, Lucey, Sweeney, and Olmedo ran a time of 4:34.