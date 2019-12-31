Girls’ track moves to 1-1

Dec 31, 2019 by Keith Curtis

Fetherston qualifies for Nationals

Published in the December 31, 2019 edition.

BOSTON — The Wakefield High indoor girls’ track and field team continued their season right through vacation as they faced Wilmington on Friday at Boston University. There was some strong performances despite the final result being a 65-35 loss to the Wildcats.

Olivia Fetherston jumped to a National qualifier standard of 5’4.5” in the high jump as she placed 1st. Adriana Minasian tied her best with a jump of 5’ to place 3rd.

Fetherston also placed 2nd in the long jump with a distance of 14’5.5”.

In the shot put, Claire Curry placed 3rd with a throw of 28’7”.

In the 55 meter hurdles, Lillian Jones placed 2nd in a time of 10.16.

Shannon Driscoll placed 2nd in the mile with a time of 5:57.

The Warriors completed a sweep in the 1000 as Olivia Lucey placed 1st in 3:20. Retta Carroll placed 2nd in 3:31. Maggie Ritchie had a big kick to capture 3rd with a lean at the line with a time of 3:32.

Elina Olmedo placed 1st in the 600 with a pr of 1:47.

In the 300 meters, Katie Sweeney ran a pr of 46.21 to place 2nd.

In the 2 mile, Grace Butler placed 3rd in a time of 13:05.

Wakefield went to 1-1 on the season. The Warriors beat Watertown in their first meet of the season on Dec. 19.

Wakefield had multiple first-place finishes and event sweeps over the Raiders.

Olmedo was first in the 1,000 meters with a strong time of 3:19.54. Madison Nett (3:29) and Grace Butler (3:30) finished 2nd and 3rd in the event.

Lucey ran a 5:42 in the mile. Caroll (6:02) and Devon Jellison (5:54) finished 2nd and 3rd.

Shannon Driscoll was first in the two mile with a time of 12:47.

Fetherston’s high jump was first in that meet as well, her 5’4” the best in the league. Minasian was second with a 4’8”.

Curry finished first in the shot put with a 29’0”.

The Warriors will next race Melrose on Thursday, 4:30 p.m. back at BU.