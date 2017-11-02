A glimpse at nature’s might

Nov 2, 2017 by jkeating624

Published in the November 3, 2017 edition

MELROSE — The cleanup continues after a severe storm with howling, over 50 mile-an-hour wind gusts blew through the area Sunday night well into Monday. While street flooding was at a minimum, there was much damage to properties all over Melrose; the DPW has been working all week to try to get things back to looking normal again.

At the height of the storm, the immediate area got over three inches of rain. Houses were rattled by strong winds. Scattered power outages were reported.

As the storm moved off to the north, Melrose and other communities remained buffeted by significant gusts throughout the day Monday.

Public safety personnel and the DPW began receiving calls for help around 10 p.m. Sunday. A three-person public works crew began addressing issues around that time all over the city.

No area was spared from the storm’s might.

At 10:46 p.m. Sunday, a tree was reported down at the intersection of First Street and Brookledge Road.

At 12:03 a.m. Monday, a tree came down on a wire at the intersection of Meadowview Road and Porter Street; the public works removed the tree from the area as firefighters stood by.

At 12:26 a.m. a tree was down on Otis Street.

At 12:50 a.m. a citizen reported that large tree limbs were blocking part of Greenleaf Place.

At 12:56 a.m. a tree came down and took wires with in on Swains Pond Avenue.

At 12:57 a.m. a tree branch was reported down on Bellevue Avenue.

A tree crashed into a house on Fairfield Avenue around 1 a.m.

On Orchard Lane, a limb took down wires around 1:30 a.m.

At 3:40 a.m. Monday, a large tree was blocking part of Sewall Woods Road. National Grid personnel responded.

At 4:30 a.m. a motorist drove into a fence on Warwick Road.

Two downed trees were removed by the DPW from the intersection of Dexter and Penney roads sometime after 5 a.m. Monday.

A tree was down at the intersection of Belmont Place and Belmont Street around 5:20 a.m. Both the DPW and Melrose firefighters were notified.

A 5:55 a.m. a tree was down at the corner of Richardson and Marvin roads.

At 6:13 a.m. Monday a tree was down on West Hill Avenue.

At 6:26 a.m. police were told that a large tree limb had fallen on the Common.

A tree limb was reportedly lying on a wire on East Street around 6:27 a.m. Monday.

Police were told that student drop off would have to be detoured after a tree came down at the Hoover School on Glendower Road before 7 a.m. Monday.

At Wentworth Road and Pilgrim Road, a branch was reported on a wire around 6:50 a.m.

A tree was down on East Emerson Street around 6:55 a.m.

A cable wire had come down across the intersection of Cottage and Russell streets around 6:55 a.m.

A small tree came down on the side of Nowell Road around 7:20 a.m. Monday.