GMS principal is leaving

Apr 8, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the April 8, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — The popular leader of the Galvin Middle School is moving on.

Adam Colantuoni wrote in a message yesterday to Galvin families that he has accepted another administrative job in Salem.

He wrote, “It is bittersweet to share this email with you this afternoon. After serving as the principal of the Galvin Middle School for the past six years, I have accepted a new position in Salem, as the Executive Director of Students Services and Family Supports beginning July 1st, 2021.

“As you may recall from last spring, I interviewed for an assistant superintendent position and pulled out of the process because the timing did not feel right for me to leave the Galvin community.

“I can’t begin to thank you enough for your support and partnership, not only this year but during the course of my career at the Galvin as both an assistant principal and principal. Wakefield is where I was born and raised and it has been a tremendous honor to serve so many students and families. To have had the opportunity to give back to the community that supported me through my own school experience in the Wakefield Public Schools will always be special to me.

“As we prepare to welcome our students back full time on Monday, April 26th, I am looking forward to spending my remaining time ensuring that our school community has a successful and strong finish to what has been a truly unprecedented school year. I am so proud of our students for their perseverance and positive energy in overcoming so many challenges this past year. They continue to inspire me every day! I look forward to opportunities to speak with our students over the next few days to share this news with them.

“I am forever grateful to our Galvin staff for their resiliency, determination, and collective commitment to always go above and beyond to support our students and families. I am so proud of their efforts and accomplishments this year to keep our students engaged and connected to their school community.

“Lastly, I would like to thank Superintendent Lyons, School Committee members past and present, and all the amazing staff in the Wakefield Public Schools for their support during my time in Wakefield.

‘The Galvin is a special place that I have been privileged to be part of, and I look forward to hearing about all the amazing things that will continue to happen.

“Thank you again, take care, and be well.”

Supt. of Schools Doug Lyons and Asst. Supt. of Schools Kara Mauro also reached out to families.

“We are very grateful for Principal Colantuoni’s many years of service to the Wakefield Public Schools and especially to Galvin Middle School. He has worked tirelessly to create a school culture that is grounded in the Galvin iCARE Core Values. His success is a testament to his work ethic and his ability to lead faculty and students. Please join us in giving Principal Colantuoni our congratulations and support as he plans his next steps.

“We will communicate our process to recruit and hire the next Principal of Galvin Middle School in a future correspondence,” they wrote.