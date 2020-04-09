GoFundMe effort aids DPW’s Bob DiVola

Apr 9, 2020 by jkeating624

Published April 10, 2020

By JENNIFER GENTILE

MELROSE—Longtime Melrose public works employee Bob DiVola remains in stable condition at Burlington Lahey Clinic’s ICU but was still on a ventilator as he continues to fight against the COVID-19 virus.

The 56-year-old husband and dad of two was admitted to Lahey Clinic nearly two weeks ago battling the virus and pre-existing lung conditions. His wife, Lauri, and their sons remain at home in quarantine after being exposed to the virus. Lauri DiVola recently lost her part-time second job at the TD Garden in light of the shutdown.

The on-going GoFund Me campaign has been extremely successful, earning $23,000 in just a day, and at press time over $39,000 of its $50,000 goal. But no doubt, the family will be looking at hard days ahead as Divola fights to get healthy and his family battles to cover his medical costs.

Divola began experiencing symptoms around March 20 and was admitted to the hospital a few days after, where he tested positive for the virus. Around that time, Melrose closed the Department of Public Works facility on Tremont Street. In less than a week, DiVola was fighting for his life and placed on a ventilator in Lahey Clinic’s ICU. By April 1, a GoFundMe page was created to help the Divola family and it explained his plight. It was created with the following message:

“Bob DiVola is in Burlington Lahey ICU battling for his life. He has coronavirus COVID-19 and with pre-existing lung conditions, he is struggling with his health. He is on a ventilator, currently stable after a few scary days. Meanwhile, his wife, Lauri, and their two boys are at home, unable to be with him, and are in quarantine for being exposed to the virus. Lauri had also recently lost her part-time second job at TD Garden due to the pandemic shutdown.

“His oldest son and daughter in law, along with his three grandsons are praying for ‘Papa who is super sick.’ If you know them, you know they are the family that is there for you, no matter what. First to come to the assistance, help in any way possible, or to do what is needed for anyone. Family or friends, they always have your back. He is a husband, father, papa, son, brother and uncle to all. Now we are asking for your support in whatever the future will bring. Unknown medical bills, continuous expenses and unforeseen health issues are sure to be a part of that. Our family appreciates the prayers, positive thoughts, well wishes, and can feel the wall of love surrounding us. If you can financially help at this time, the DiVola’s would be humbled and grateful. We would also like to give a huge thank you to all medical professionals doing amazing work, especially those giving Bob care and attention, updating Lauri as they can, and doing above and beyond their oath. We know that together we can beat this, stay healthy, stay safe and please stay home!”

After an outpouring of donations and well wishes, the Divola family spokesmen offered updates on the GoFundMe effort:

“April 1: Amazing!!! Overwhelmed with the love and support, within less than 24 hours you have donated 25% of our goal for the DiVola’s. Lauri and the boys could not be more appreciative. Bobby remains stable, sedated and on a ventilator. Pray that he continues to fight, and that he will beat this!! We love you all, thank you.

“April 2: What can we say but wow!! In the last day, we have seen the outpouring of love and support from family and friends far and near. You all are giving us strength. Bobby is continuing to fight this virus and all the many complications that seem to arise. This will be a battle but he is strong and stable. Lauri and the boys appreciate everything you have done to show your love! We ask for your prayers and your love to keep us going. Thank you!!

“April 3: Family and friends, thank you! As you continue to surround Bob, Lauri and the boys with love, support and prayers, we are getting good news. Bobby is starting to breathe on his own. Still on a ventilator, but they will begin to wean him off of sedation. Keep the prayers coming and please share this update.”

“April 6: Today was a good day and Bob is growing stronger. Continue to pray for him and that the ventilator can come out this week. Lauri, Bobby, Joseph and Nick are grateful for you all!! Thank you.”

To donate please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/divola-strong-fight-against-covid19