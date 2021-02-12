Grace M. McHardy, 77

Feb 12, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 12, 2021 edition.

TEWKSBURY — Grace M. McHardy, 77, of Tewksbury, formerly of Wakefield died Tuesday, February 9 at the Willow Manor Nursing Home in Lowell.

Born in Wakefield on September 2, 1943, she was the beloved daughter of the late Raymond and Grace (Talbot) Doucette.

Grace was raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1961. She had worked for numerous flooring companies before taking a job at SBLI, from which she retired. In her retirement years, Grace took to gardening but most especially golf. She loved to golf and was an avid player of the sport. She was a member of the Larry Gannon Golf Club in Lynn. Grace also had a love of dogs.

She was the beloved wife of Martin McHardy, with whom she shared 46 wonderful years of marriage. She was the sister of Gerald Doucette and his wife Linda of Centerville and Raymond Doucette Jr. and his wife Kim of Apopka, FL. She was the sister-in-law of Nancy Hager of Conway, NH, John McHardy of Methuen, David McHardy and his wife Karen, and Billy McHardy and his wife Susan, all of Reading, William Talbot, Jr. of Townsend, and the late Elizabeth DiMambro, Bobby McHardy, and Carol Talbot. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday from 4-7pm. A private burial for family will be held in the future at the Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452.