Helen F. Noonan, 95

Mar 25, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 25, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Helen F. (Crowley) Noonan, of Wakefield, formerly of Melrose, passed away on January 11, 2021 at the age of 95. Helen was born & raised in Melrose and attended Melrose schools. She worked at Transition and also volunteered at the Dutton Center, both of Wakefield.

Next to her family, Helen’s greatest love was BINGO! “Nana Banana” liked to play cards and shared her joy while teaching her grandchildren all of her favorites. She always took advantage of a trip to Foxwoods, most notably to enjoy the slots. She liked to be pampered, especially with a new hairdo and nails. Helen’s faith was strong. She joined mass on Sundays at St. Joseph’s Church in Wakefield. Fourth of July would not be complete for Helen without a visit to the Wakefield Parade each year with her family. In her later years, Helen most enjoyed a stroll outside on a warm sunny day with good company.

Helen was the beloved wife of the late George A. Noonan. Loving mother of Michael J. Noonan and his wife Karen of N. Andover; Dolly E. Wetherington and her husband Leo of Salem, NH; George E. Noonan of Portland, ME; and the late James T. Noonan and George A. Noonan, Jr. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Melrose Veteran Fund, Melrose City Hall, 562 Main St., Melrose, MA 02176. To sign online condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com