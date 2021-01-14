Helen H. McCree

Jan 14, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the January 14, 2021 edition.

CAMBRIDGE — Helen H. (Stanzyk) McCree, a resident of Cambridge and formerly of Wakefield, passed away on January 11, 2021.

Helen was the wife of the late Robert E. McCree. She is survived by her daughter, Diane J. McCree (Melissa J. Vaughn) of Belmont. She leaves her niece Ann Marie Locwin (Frank Locwin), and great-nephews Brian Locwin (Elena Locwin) and Eric Locwin, and great-great-nephew Jake Locwin — all of Charlton, MA. Also surviving her are niece Christine Lewis (Albert Lewis), Michael Wholey (Chris Wholey), and Robert Wholey (Robin), and their children. Helen was predeceased by her brother, Joseph E. Stanzyk, and sisters Stella A. Lucey, Jean W. Wholey, and Mary L. Stanzyk.

A funeral Mass will be held at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main Street, Wakefield, on January 15 at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Massachusetts National Cemetery, in Bourne.

