Published in the November 13, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Helen M. Coffey, 92, of Wakefield, died on Tuesday, November 10 at the Winchester Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.

Born in Wakefield on November 25, 1927, she was the daughter of the late George and Helen (Murphy) Hanright.

Mrs. Coffey was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1945. She had worked in the Accounting Department for New England Telephone Company in Boston, John’s Manville Asbestos Company in Boston and Precision Metal Company in Stoneham.

Mrs. Coffey was the wife of the late Timothy F. Coffey and the sister of the late Marjorie Turner and Barbara Hanright.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Monday at 10 a.m. followed by an interment at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Stoneham.

Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home in Wakefield.