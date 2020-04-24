Helena M. Dodd, 97

Published in the April 24, 2020 edition.

MORAGA, California — Helena M. Dodd (Olson), 97, formerly of Wakefield, Mass. passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020 in her home of seven years in Moraga, Calif., after a recent fall.

Born in Somerville, Mass. on April 5, 1923, Helena Marie (Helen) was the first daughter of the late Manfred and Linda Hansen Olson. She grew up in Lexington, Mass. with her parents and late sisters, Betty Olson Brown and Barbara Olson. Helen went on to study and graduate from Mass College of Art.

In 1946, Helen married the late C. Richard “Dick” Dodd. They settled in Wakefield soon after where they raised their five children. Helen lived at “221” until she was 90 when she moved to sunny California to be near her daughter, Betsy and her family. She was loved by all who knew her, but her family treasured their sweet, gentle, and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt.

Helen is survived by her children: Linda Dodd-Major and her husband Lindsley Williams of Deep Creek Lake, Md.; Sandra Dodd of New York City; Karen Dodd Howard of Merrimack, N.H.; Richard Dodd and his wife Linda of Roxbury, N.J. and Elizabeth “Betsy” Canty and her husband Richard of Moraga, Calif.

She treasured her 11 grandchildren: Candace Major and her husband Mike Jackson, Kent Major and his wife Amie, Evan Major, Jennifer Howard, Kyle Howard, Lauren Canty Constantiner and her husband Douglas, Alexandra “Ali” Canty Tuller and her husband RJ, Kate Canty, Ian Forrest, Julia “Jules” Forrest and Kendra Dodd.

Helen was also graced with five great-grandchildren: Adelle Henry, Mason Howard, Charlotte and Sadie Major and Caroline Canty Contantiner; and special nieces and nephews: Deborah Brown Riede, Robert Brown, Christopher Brown and Kathleen Dodd Parker. Helen will be deeply missed by them all.

There will be no calling hours. A family service will be held privately at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield, Mass. at a later date.