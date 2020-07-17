Highlife move to 2-0 with win over Slappers

Jul 17, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the July 17, 2020 edition.

By DAN PAWLOWSKI

WAKEFIELD — The Slappers needed the win more last night at Moulton Field in Twi League action but the Highlife took a 5-0 lead after two innings and held off a late rally to win 6-3.

The Life outhit the Slappers 10-4 and moved to 2-0 on the eight-game regular season while the Slap fell to 0-2.

Anthony Caracciolo went 5.2 innings surrendering four hits and three runs (one earned) while striking out five to get the win for the Highlife.

He shut the Slappers out through five until running into trouble in the 6th. James Lamphier walked to lead off the inning for the Slappers and Ryan DiBenedetto reached on an error. “Lamps” scrambled home after he stole third and the ball when out play. Nick Porter then brought home “Dibo” with an RBI base hit to make it 6-2 and Paul McGunigle later made the deficit three with an infield RBI single.

The Highlife brought in their ace Nick Dettorre for the four-out save. He got out of the inning by catching McGunigle leaning at first and then finished off the Slappers in the final frame.

The Highlife drew first blood in the bottom of the 1st against Slapper starter Brian Tartarini. Anthony Cecere and Derek Dettorre had back-to-back, one-out singles, Kevin Canty walked to load the bases, a wild pitch scored Cecere but Tartarini struck out Tom Sheerin to end the frame.

The Life exploded in the 2nd for four runs. Jake Vezga was hit by a pitch to start it up with one out. Joe Stackhouse singled, and Vezga came around to score after an error in left. Danny Concessi singled and Cecere hit a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

Derek Dettorre kept the rally going with an RBI double to left and Caracciolo later helped himself with RBI base hit to make it 5-0 after two.

Caracciolo struck out the side in the 3rd and the Life got some insurance against new pitcher DiBenedetto (4IP, 4H, 3K, 1BB, 1ER). Sheerin walked with one out and later came around to score on a two-out RBI knock by Vezga to make it 6-0. “Dibo” picked up his second strikeout of the inning to finish the 3rd.

Vezga made the defensive play of the game in the 5th. Matt Mercurio hit a sharp grounder in-between third base and shortstop but Vezga got to it from short and from deep in the hole threw a dart off his back foot for the second out of the inning.

The Slappers will be in must-win mode for their game against the Unknowns (1-0) on Sunday at noon. It will be the first of three games for the annual Twi Day at Moulton in which all six teams will play. The Expos (1-0) and Brewers (0-1) will play in the second game at 2:30 p.m. and the Highlife will rematch the Loafers (0-1) in the night cap at 5 p.m.

The Brewers and Loafers play tonight, 6 p.m. at Moulton.