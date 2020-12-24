Holiday deadlines

Dec 24, 2020 by jkeating624

Published December 24, 2020

Our deadlines during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays are as follows: Press releases, photographs and letters to the editor must be submitted to our newsroom via email (nrtranscript@rcn.com) by Monday, Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. for the Thursday, Dec. 31 edition.

The deadline for advertising copy has passed for the Dec. 31 edition. To advertise in subsequent editions please submit copy to our advertising department (ads@wakefielditem.com) or call 781-245-0080 for morel information.

Thank you for your cooperation. We wish you a Merry Christmas, a fantastic New Year.