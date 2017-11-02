Holiday Stroll set for Dec. 2

Nov 2, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Published in the November 2, 2017 edition.

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — The Holiday Stroll will be held this year on Saturday, Dec. 2, between the hours of 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. The Board of Selectmen this week granted permission to the Event Planning Committee for the popular event as well as for requested street closings in the downtown associated with the festivities.

Street closings will take effect at 1 p.m., with the actual event beginning at 2:45 p.m. as the annual Hat Parade gets underway at at the Americal Civic Center.

The selectmen approved the request to close Main Street to vehicular traffic from Yale Avenue to Richardson Avenue, leaving Richardson Avenue open for right turn only (south) bound travel. Additional closings of Lincoln Street and Smith Street will allow the Lincoln Street parking to be secured for EPC use, and provide a longer travel route for the carriage rides. Albion Street will also be closed to vehicular traffic from Main Street to North Avenue. The Committee will meet with the town’s logistics team as required prior to the event to ensure vehicular and pedestrian safety.

The selectmen also approved the EPC’s request to utilize the area surrounding the Civic Center and part of Armory Street at the commencement of the Parade as well as the Lincoln Street parking lot for Stroll activities, if needed. (There will be a rolling shutdown for the parade from the Civic Center to Lincoln St starting at 2:45 p.m.)

The Board also approved a 10-day Liquor License for the Holiday Stroll, with the actual distribution of alcohol occurring on Dec. 2 between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. The additional requested time is for delivery and return of unused alcohol.

—–

The Board of Selectmen this week approved a common victualler’s license for the new owners of Honey Dew Donuts at 915 Main St. in Greenwood.

Amit Patel and Saurin Patel appeared before the board Monday night. They have purchased the Greenwood store from John Kennedy, who still owns two other Honey Dew locations in Wakefield, one on Main Street in the downtown and another on Lowell Street at the head of the Lake.

Selectman Brian Falvey advised the new owners that the signage at the store is not in compliance with the Special permit issued by the Zoning Board of Appeals when the store originally opened.

Selectman Ed Dombroski told the new owners about the town’s ongoing efforts to revitalize the downtown and Greenwood business districts and said that business owners are asked to cooperate with the town in that effort.

—–

In other business this week, the Board of Selectmen:

• Scheduled a hearing for Portobello’s restaurant in the Greenwood Plaza related to revocation for abandonment and/or non-use of All Alcohol Liquor License. The hearing will be on Nov. 13, 2017 at 7:05 p.m. at The Savings Bank Theatre at Wakefield High School, 60 Farm St.

• Scheduled a hearing on Nov. 13, 2017 at 7:10 p.m. at The Savings Bank Theatre at Wakefield High School, 60 Farm Street for National Grid regarding a grant of location permit under M.G.L c166 §22 for an underground cable project.

• Approved a one-day Liquor License Application for Sarah Fox on Nov. 5, 2017 at the Americal Civic Center.

• Appointed Ami Wall as a full member to the Zoning Board of Appeals due to the resignation of Kim Hackett.

• Authorized Town Administrator Stephen P. Maio to advertise for two alternate members to the Zoning Board of Appeals.

• Authorized the formation of a “Community Branding and Way Finding Advisory Committee” and authorized Maio to advertise for members.

• Approved a request from Barbara Nardone to gift to the town a tree to be placed at J.J. Round Playground and for a granite memorial plaque placed flush to the ground at the base of the tree with all costs associated with purchasing the tree and plaque to be the sole responsibility of the requestor.